L'Heureux Cherishes Montreal Homecoming, Continues to Solidify Spot in Preds Lineup

As things stand, L’Heureux spent Saturday night in Ottawa skating with Fedor Svechkov and Jonathan Marchessault on Nashville’s second line, and he assisted on Svechkov’s goal late in regulation. L’Heureux has also found his way onto Nashville’s second power-play unit, a spot Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette says is well-deserved.

“He’s earned it,” Brunette said of L’Heureux’s additional responsibilities. “Just his energy, his relentlessness, he brings that to our group. He’s got a really good stick, he's got good offensive instincts, and he's deserved to play more because he's played better.”

“I got called up, and I played every game, and I feel like my game is growing,” L’Heureux said. “Some nights are a little harder than others, but at the end of the day, I think I'm doing a good job showing that I can be in the lineup consistently and bring that energy. And I think I've done my role very well, and I know I've kind of accepted it, but at the same time, I'm trying to show the coaches that I can do more. I can help out more, and [I want to continue to] gain their trust so that they can play me in every situation. But, I still try to take it day by day. There’s no guarantee, but at the same time, it's definitely pretty cool now to have been here for a little while, and it just feels like I'm part of the team.”

Just about everyone who seemingly played a role in helping L’Heureux get to this point was there last week back home to wish him well. The 21-year-old still has plenty more hockey to play, but that moment in Montreal caused him to pause and reflect on the nights he spent as a young fan at the Bell Centre to now being on the other side of the glass.

L’Heureux wouldn’t mind a few more of those moments in the years to come, and if he continues on his current trajectory, those cheers for his name in the opposing lineup won’t grow any quieter when he goes back home.

“I knew there were going to be a lot of people there, but it ended up being probably twice the amount that I thought,” L’Heureux said. “When I got out there and just to see everybody during warmups, and everybody’s smiling - and it was obviously tough that we lost - but still special. Just such a good moment for me to be able to see everybody. It's pretty quick [afterward] just hugging one person after another, and it was awesome, really. It was one of the games I'm going to remember for the rest of my life.”