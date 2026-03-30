Kemell Scores First NHL Goal, Preds Finish Weekend With Loss to Tampa

Joakim Kemell scored his first NHL goal, but the Nashville Predators fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 3-2 final on Sunday evening at Benchmark International Arena. The result sees the Preds drop their third straight game but remain in the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 77 points.

Filip Forsberg also tallied for Nashville against the Lightning, but a combined three-goal third period ultimately saw Tampa prevail to give the Preds a pair of losses on a back-to-back weekend.

“The effort was better, the start was better, we just didn't capitalize and gain any momentum early,” Preds Alternate Captain Steven Stamkos said. “It was a pretty sloppy game, it looked like, from both sides, and we just didn't take it. It was there for the taking - we didn't take it. A good team gets some momentum, and we didn't get it done. It’s tough for us with the position that we're in.”

“I thought it was a good hockey game,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I mean, they're a really good team. They make it hard on you to get to the inside. I thought we controlled the better part of the game. Obviously, a little disappointed in the start of the third period - power play wasn't sharp all night, and then kind of lost a little momentum for us early… But all in all, really pleased with the effort, really pleased with the energy…and we'll move on.”

After neither club found the scoresheet in the first period - and the Preds held Tampa Bay to just one shot on goal - it was Kemell who got his first in unique fashion.

The rookie took a feed from Filip Forsberg and was tripped up on a partial breakaway, with his momentum taking himself - and the puck - into the net with goaltender Jonas Johansson. After consultation, the officials determined the call on the ice was a goal, and further review confirmed Kemell had indeed tallied his first in the NHL to give the Preds a 1-0 lead.

“He's a guy that likes to shoot the puck, kind of funny that he didn't shoot it in the net,” Stamkos said of Kemell. “But, we need to rely on these young guys here with the position that we're in after the trade deadline. We’ve got some guys that have stepped up and played well, and like I said, we're in the mix. So, we’ve got to find a way to put some wins back together.”

“Happy for him,” Brunette said. “He’s obviously scored a lot of goals in his lifetime, and to get this big one, your first NHL one, is always special. This one will be remembered because I don't know if he really shot it in the net, because they don't count what they look like. We count how many. So, I’m happy for him.”

Before the second stanza was out, Jake Guentzel evened the score for the Lightning, and Tampa took their first lead of the day early in the third period. Forsberg redirected a shot on the very next shift to even the score again, but the Lightning scored again shortly thereafter to eventually prevail.

Now, after a few days to regroup, the Preds will head to California for their final roadtrip of the season - a massive stretch with just eight games remaining in the regular season and the playoff push tighter than ever. They’ll face Los Angeles on Thursday, the team directly behind them in the standings, for what will certainly be the biggest of the season thus far.

“Well, I think for me, let’s reenergize a little bit,” Brunette said. “For us, just regroup a little bit and get excited. We worked really hard to be in this position. We kind of control our own fate… We didn't win the week - we let one or two slip away today and Thursday. We’ve got to find a way to get some back.”

“I mean, we have to win,” Stamkos said. “It's going to be tough going on the road in some buildings with teams that you're fighting against. We're still in the mix. That's what you want to be at this time of the year, and we're going to have to find a way to get some wins and get some points. It's got to come together pretty quick here.”

Notes:

After dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen last night against Montreal, the Predators went back to 12 and six with Ozzy Wiesblatt and Ryan Ufko serving as healthy scratches.

With their second-straight back-to-back weekend now complete, the Predators will appreciate a few days to rest up before jetting off to California for a five game trip that begins in Los Angeles on Thursday night.