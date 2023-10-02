Juuso Pärssinen at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Demanding, But It's Fun'

As the Nashville Predators concluded their practice with small-space 3-on-2 drills at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Sunday, the habitually-stoic Juuso Pärssinen was grinning ear-to-ear.

And why wouldn’t he be? He was back on the ice, effortlessly scoring goal after goal on Juuse Saros, even after being sidelined for several days during training camp with a lower-body injury. Pärssinen had gotten his first taste of game action in Thursday’s intrasquad scrimmage at the Gold Star Showcase in Clarksville and made his 2023 NHL preseason debut in Saturday’s 5-4 exhibition loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Now, fully healthy, he reflected on the joys and challenges of learning to play a new system under new Head Coach Andrew Brunette.

“It’s really demanding,” Pärssinen said. “We skate a lot. But I think when we get it going, it’s really good. As a player, you love to play hockey like that. It’s fast-paced and a lot of offense. It’s demanding, but it’s fun; I like it.”

The 22-year-old Hameenlinna, Finland, native was one of the best storylines of the Predators 2022-23 season. Originally drafted as a center in 2019 (in the seventh round, no less), Pärssinen quickly proved his value shortly after being recalled from Milwaukee (AHL) on Nov. 12 ahead of that night's game against the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena. The Preds were outshot 11-4 in the first period of the game but got one where it counted thanks to the rookie, who scored his first NHL goal on his first NHL shot.

Pärssinen took the opening face-off, centering the top line between Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund. He already looked like a veteran on just his second shift, holding off former No. 1 Draft pick Alexis Lafreniere and driving wide to the net to give the Preds an early 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the first period.