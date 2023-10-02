News Feed

Juuso Pärssinen at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Demanding, But It's Fun'

Forward Feels Healthy, Ready to Make Transition from Center to Full-Time Winger in 2023-24

GettyImages-1246575407

© John Russell

By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

As the Nashville Predators concluded their practice with small-space 3-on-2 drills at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Sunday, the habitually-stoic Juuso Pärssinen was grinning ear-to-ear.

And why wouldn’t he be? He was back on the ice, effortlessly scoring goal after goal on Juuse Saros, even after being sidelined for several days during training camp with a lower-body injury. Pärssinen had gotten his first taste of game action in Thursday’s intrasquad scrimmage at the Gold Star Showcase in Clarksville and made his 2023 NHL preseason debut in Saturday’s 5-4 exhibition loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Now, fully healthy, he reflected on the joys and challenges of learning to play a new system under new Head Coach Andrew Brunette.

“It’s really demanding,” Pärssinen said. “We skate a lot. But I think when we get it going, it’s really good. As a player, you love to play hockey like that. It’s fast-paced and a lot of offense. It’s demanding, but it’s fun; I like it.”

The 22-year-old Hameenlinna, Finland, native was one of the best storylines of the Predators 2022-23 season. Originally drafted as a center in 2019 (in the seventh round, no less), Pärssinen quickly proved his value shortly after being recalled from Milwaukee (AHL) on Nov. 12 ahead of that night's game against the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena. The Preds were outshot 11-4 in the first period of the game but got one where it counted thanks to the rookie, who scored his first NHL goal on his first NHL shot. 

Pärssinen took the opening face-off, centering the top line between Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund. He already looked like a veteran on just his second shift, holding off former No. 1 Draft pick Alexis Lafreniere and driving wide to the net to give the Preds an early 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the first period.

NYR@NSH: Parssinen gives Predators lead in 1st period

The rest, as they say, is history. Pärssinen did not return to Milwaukee as he continued to prove his value in his NHL debut season. Despite missing 23 games in the second half of the season due to an upper-body injury, he finished the 2022-23 campaign tied for 16th among all NHL rookies with 25 points (6g-19a) in 45 games. He was 12th among rookies in assists (19), and his 25 points after Nov. 12 - his NHL debut - were tied for the 11th-most among NHL rookies in that time span.

Pärssinen played key minutes in his rookie season, both at 5-on-5 and on the power play. With an influx of talent down the middle, the Preds will likely move Parssinen to the wing in 2023-24 to keep his strong forechecking and scoring touch in the lineup. Since his return to camp, Parssinen has been getting plenty of reps with the Preds’ likely first-liners in Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly.

“We’ve been together for a couple of practices and the last period of [Saturday’s] game,” Pärssinen said. “I like to play with them… I can play both center and wing. I’ve just got to use my body and strength and just get a feel for it.”

With the emergence of promising young centers in Tommy Novak and Cody Glass, Pärssinen got some opportunities to play on the wing near the end of last season. For him, though, it doesn’t matter where he plays – as long as he’s on the ice, he’ll deliver.

“It’s different from playing center, when you’re in a little different position all over the ice,” Pärssinen said. “But overall, you can’t think that much about what position you play; you’ve just got to execute and do your job, whatever it is.”

MIN@NSH: Parssinen goes between-the-legs in overtime

Wingers typically engage in more puck battles along the boards, which suits Pärssinen’s large frame and physicality. At 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, he fit in well with Nashville's heavy forechecking style of play last season. Compared with players of a similar age and experience level, he already looked like a man among boys – and he spent the summer getting even stronger.

“My overall strength has taken a real step over the summer, so that’s good,” Pärssinen said. “That helps in the corners, the battles, skating and shooting.”

As Pärssinen prepares to enter his first full NHL season, he feels stronger, healthier and more confident. But he isn’t letting his foot off the gas this season as he continues to carve out a place for himself on the Predators top six.

“I’d say my confidence level is higher,” Pärssinen said. “I’ve played one [NHL] season. I know how stuff works, and I know the guys, so of course it’s a lot easier. But we have a new staff, so you’ve got to prove yourself every day.”