Josi, Stamkos Reach Notable Milestone as Preds Beat Canucks

A majority of the attention was on Zach L’Heureux following Nashville’s win over the Canucks on Sunday night in Vancouver - and rightfully so after the rookie recorded his first NHL goal.

But two other Preds skaters hit noteworthy milestones in the victory, and the numbers are worth the extra recognition, especially when a former NHL great is involved.

As Filip Forsberg remarked in the postgame celebration in the locker room, “Jagr?!”

More on that in a moment, but first, let’s recognize the Predators captain.

With his goal in the second period, Roman Josi recorded his 700th NHL point and further established himself into elite company when it comes to defensemen.

Per NHL PR, Josi is now just the seventh European-born blueliner to reach the 700-point milestone. The others?

Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142 in 1,564 GP)

Erik Karlsson (828 in 1,022 GP)

Sergei Gonchar (811 in 1,301 GP)

Borje Salming (787 in 1,148 GP)

Sergei Zubov (771 in 1,068 GP)

Victor Hedman (744 in 1,068 GP)

Furthermore, Josi required the third-fewest games to reach 700 points among defensemen born outside North America. The only blueliners to reach the mark in fewer contests are Erik Karlsson (871 GP) and Borje Salming (912).