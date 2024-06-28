Josi, Predators Teammates Recognized at 2024 NHL Awards

Though he’d likely be the last person to do it, Josi’s year could just as easily be described as ‘unbelievable.’

Indeed, Nashville’s captain finished the 2023-24 campaign leading all NHL defensemen in goals (23), power-play goals (9), shots on goal (268) and shot attempts (602), second in even-strength points (51), tied for second in game-winning goals (5), third in points (85) and points per game played (1.04), tied for fourth in power-play points (33) and fifth in assists (62).

From the start of the Predators’ franchise-record 18-game point streak on Feb. 17 to the end of their season on April 15, Josi recorded 36 points (12g-24a), the second-most among his teammates and the most among NHL blueliners.

Within that span, Josi also ranked first among all League defensemen in goals, points per game (1.29) and shots (97), tied for first in power-play points (13), second in even-strength points (23), third in assists and tied for sixth in plus-minus (+15).

Not that he’d ever flaunt those numbers. After all, Nashville’s captain has always employed a modest, group-first mentality - Thursday evening’s awards ceremony proving no exception.

“It really is the ultimate team sport,” Josi said. “You need so many guys around you, and it’s not just your teammates, it’s the whole staff, it’s everyone. It really is a team award. We had such an amazing year, and I have an amazing team, and amazing teammates. So, it’s always about the team.”

To be certain, while Josi may have missed his second Norris Trophy, the Predators as a whole did not end the evening empty-handed.

For their remarkable seasons, Josi and teammate Filip Forsberg were named to the NHL’s First and Second All-Star Teams, respectively, with the nomination being the third of Josi’s career and the first of Forsberg’s.

Head Coach Andrew Brunette, who led his group out of a shaky 5-10-0 start and into a playoff position in his first season with the team, finished as runner-up for the Jack Adams Award, given annually to to the NHL coach "adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success."

Finishing his first full-length NHL campaign sixth among all NHL rookies in points (39), goals (16) and assists (23) and scoring the third-most points of any rookie in Predators history, 22-year-old forward Luke Evangelista placed ninth in voting for the Calder Trophy, given annually "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League."

A perennial brick wall between the pipes, Predators netminder Juuse Saros finished fifth in the Vezina Trophy race. Starting in 64 contests during the 2023-24 campaign, Saros concluded his third season as the Predators starter with a 35-24-5 record and the second-most wins of his career - and the second-most career wins in team history. His 14-game point streak (12-0-2) from Feb. 17 to March 26 was instrumental in Nashville’s historic 18-game point streak (16-0-2) and bested the franchise record established by Pekka Rinne (12; 11-0-1) in 2011-12.

Cap it off with career highs posted up and down the lineup - from elite goal-scorers like Forsberg to hard-nosed identity players like Michael McCarron - and it’s easy to see how Josi kept his head held high leaving Thursday’s ceremony sans Norris Trophy.

“It's everything,” Josi said. “I think if you look at our season, the way we played, the way we got better as the year went on, the way we came together - everybody says it all the time when they get an award or a nomination, but the reason I say it is because it's true - you're nothing without your team.”

The weekend festivities are, of course, far from over for the Predators. Be sure to tune in to ESPN or ESPN+ tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT as Nashville makes their first-round selection at the 2024 NHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, and continue to follow draft coverage for Rounds 2-7 Saturday at 10:30 a.m. CT. Click here for more information.