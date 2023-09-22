They Said It: Returning Preds Players Recap Day 2 of Training Camp

For the Nashville Predators, a lot feels different about this year’s training camp.

The team has a new general manager in Barry Trotz; head coach in Andrew Brunette; a new assistant coach in Derek McKenzie; a new training camp locale in Ford Ice Center Bellevue; and several new faces on the roster. It’s the first time in the organization’s 25-year history that there has been this much change from one season to the next – but there’s no time to dwell on the past.

“Changes are inevitable in this league,” forward Colton Sissons said. “There’s no time to idle; you’ve got to be pushing forward and trying to get better all the time… It's tough, but it gives you a new opportunity with fresh faces and new blood in the lineup with a new coach and system and GM, and we're all just super excited. A fresh start is nice once in a while.”

Perhaps no one can appreciate the impact of these organizational changes better than those who have seen them through from the beginning in 2022-23. Here’s what Sissons and his fellow returning Preds teammates Cole Smith and Dante Fabbro had to say on day two of training camp:

On the first scrimmage of camp on Friday:

Smith: “It was good. It’s fast-paced. It's kind of reckless abandon to start, and I think that's a good thing. People are out there working hard, trying to kind of settle into our systems here a little bit… I think it's going to be a fast game for us this year, both sides going up and down and ice. So, it was a tough scrimmage because there's a lot of skating up and down, and it’s important how hard we work there.”