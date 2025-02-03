GAME DAY: Senators vs. Preds, February 3

The Nashville Predators return home tonight to host the Ottawa Senators for a 6:30 p.m. CT puck drop at Bridgestone Arena. This evening’s contest is the second and final meeting between the two clubs this season; the Preds fell to the Sens in Ottawa back in December.

After a five-game win streak, the Predators have now dropped their last four outings, including a pair of back-to-back losses in Buffalo and Pittsburgh on Friday and Saturday, respectively. There have been positives in Nashville’s recent outings, but the results haven’t come, especially on Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Penguins.

“We're obviously in a funk here,” Preds forward Steven Stamkos said following Saturday’s loss. “We’ve just got to try to get some mojo back a little bit, and just start feeling better about our game, a little more confidence with the puck. It's tough, especially when things aren't going well. It feels like it snowballs a little bit with the way the season's gone, but we've got to find a way to be better and just try to find some things to build on. We haven't found that the last couple games.”

Goaltender Juuse Saros made 33 saves on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Prior to Saturday’s game, the Predators reassigned goaltender Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL) after backing up Justus Annunen on Friday with Saros out due to illness.

The Good Guys:

Filip Forsberg continues to lead the Preds with 18 goals and 49 points on the season. Jonathan Marchessault has 15 goals and 38 points; Roman Josi has 26 helpers and 35 points. Stamkos has 17 goals and 33 points, while Ryan O’Reilly has 14 tallies and 29 points. Saros is 11-21-6 on the season; Justus Annunen is 12-7-0.

The Opposition:

The Senators have won four in a row, including a 6-0 victory over Minnesota on Saturday night. Tim Stutzle (17g-35a) leads Ottawa with 52 points, followed by Drake Batherson with 15 goals and 43 points, and then Brady Tkachuk who has 20 goals and 41 points on the season. Anton Forsberg is 7-9-1 in net for the Sens, and rookie Leevi Merilainen, who shut out the Wild on Saturday, is 8-3-1.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 19-12-(0)-5 all-time against the Senators, including a 11-5-(0)-1 record at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators are 2-2-1 in their last five games against the Senators; they are 5-2-3 in their last 10; and 5-0-0 in their last five at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville has lost just twice in regulation to Ottawa since Nov. 20, 2014, going 11-2-4.

The Predators have scored at least three goals (including SO winners) in 15 of the past 17 games against the Senators.

Notables Versus Ottawa:

Steven Stamkos has posted 46 points (19g-27a) in 52 career games against the Senators. Stamkos has found the scoresheet in six of his last nine eight games vs. Ottawa (2g-8a).

Jonathan Marchessault has recorded 20 points (11g-9a) in 19 career games against Ottawa. His 11 goals are tied for the fourth-most he has tallied against a single franchise.

Roman Josi posted a five-game point streak (4g-4a) against Ottawa from Feb. 8, 2018-Jan. 19, 2019. He’s tallied 23 points (8g-15a) in 22 career meetings with the Senators.

Pro Development Coach Mark Borowiecki played in 375 games for the Senators from 2012-20, recording 51 points (15g-36a) and 647 penalty minutes.

Milestone Watch:

Roman Josi (956) is one game from passing David Legwand (956) for the most in Predators history.

Steven Stamkos (572) is two goals from passing Mike Bossy (573) for the 23rd-most in NHL history and two assists from 600 in his career.

Cole Smith is two games from 200 in his NHL career.

Vinnie Hinostroza is two assists from 100 in his NHL career.

Ryan O’Reilly is four goals from 300 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s game begins at 6 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)