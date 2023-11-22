GAME DAY: Preds vs. Flames, Nov. 22

The Nashville Predators (7-10-0) close out their five-game homestand as they host the Calgary Flames (7-8-3) on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators will honor David Poile – the franchise’s first general manager and the winningest GM in NHL history – during an on-ice ceremony prior to the game. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s lines from Monday’s game vs. Colorado:

Forsberg - O’Reilly - Nyquist

Sherwood - Glass - Pärssinen

Trenin - Sissons - Foudy

Smith - McCarron - Tomasino

Josi - Fabbro

Lauzon - Carrier

Stastney - Barrie

Saros

Lankinen

Scratches: Evangelista, McDonagh

IR: Schenn, Novak*

* The team announced on Tuesday that Cody Glass had been placed on injured reserve and is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

LAST TIME OUT

Nashville improved to 5-4-0 at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24 with Monday’s thrilling 4-3 comeback win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Predators scored 16 seconds apart in the final minute of regulation to tie and take the lead (Filip Forsberg at 19:22 and Yakov Trenin at 19:38). It was the first time in franchise history the Predators have scored a game-tying goal and go-ahead goal in the final minute of regulation; per NHL PR, Nashville became the 11th team to accomplish the feat in the NHL’s modern era (1943-44).

Nashville outshot Colorado, 30-29, including by a 14-6 margin in the third period. Forsberg scored twice and had a team-high six shots. Jeremy Lauzon scored his first goal of the season, and Glass earned an assist for his first point of 2023-24. Lauzon and Trenin shared the game high in hits with six, and Roman Josi had a game-high 12 shot attempts and blocked two shots.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 41-26-(4)-13 all-time against the Flames, including a 22-12-(1)-8 record at Bridgestone Arena. This is the second of three matchups between Nashville and Calgary in 2023-24 and the first of two at home.

Nashville is 0-1-0 vs. Calgary in 2023-24, dropping a 4-2 decision at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Nov. 7. Nashville went 3-0-0 against Calgary last season, outscoring the Flames by a combined 9-4. The Predators have only lost four times in regulation to the Flames since Dec. 15, 2015 (12-4-6) and have picked up at least one point in 27 of their last 35 games (19-8-8).

NOTABLES VS. CALGARY

Josi has six goals and 19 assists in 32 career games vs. Calgary.

Forsberg leads all Nashville skaters with 12 goals in 24 career games against the Flames.

Tyson Barrie has 27 points (3g-24a) in 41 career meetings with Calgary; 11 of those points have come on the power play (11a).

Juuse Saros is 8-2-1 with a .929 save percentage and 2.48 goals-against average in 12 career games vs. the Flames.

Flames Assistant Coach Dan Lambert spent four seasons with the Predators in the same role from 2019-23.

THE GOOD GUYS

Scoresberg: Forsberg leads Nashville in points with 21 (9g-12a) after scoring twice on Monday vs. Colorado. He is currently on a five-game point streak in which he’s tallied seven goals and nine points. He has recorded multiple goals in three of his last five games and has points in nine of his last 10 contests (8g-8a). He is tied for second in the NHL in goals (8) and tied for 10th in points (13) in the month of November. His seven goals since Nov. 9 are the most among all NHL skaters.

The Captain: Josi has points in nine of his last 14 games (3g-8a), including a four-game point streak from Oct. 28-Nov. 4 (2g-3a). He scored his first goal of the season, the OT winner, on Oct. 28 vs. Toronto, and added his first power-play goal of the campaign on Nov. 2 at Seattle. Per NHL EDGE, Josi has skated the third-longest total distance among NHL defensemen on the power play this season (11.98 miles).

The Gus Bus: Gustav Nyquist is currently on a five-game point streak (1g-6a) after dishing out two assists on Monday vs. Colorado.

The O’Reilly Factor: Ryan O’Reilly recorded his fifth career NHL hat trick on Nov. 4 at Edmonton in a four-point effort (3g-1a). He now has 12 points (6g-6a) in his last 10 games after posting an assist on Monday vs. Colorado, which also extended his point streak to four games (1g-4a). His eight goals from the high-danger zone are tied for the second-most in the NHL per NHL EDGE.

The Juice Man: Juuse Saros is tied for third in games played (14) and starts (14) among NHL goaltenders. He became the seventh Finnish-born goaltender in NHL history to appear in 300 career games on Monday vs. Colorado.

On the Attack: Through 17 games, the Predators are sixth in the NHL in expected goal percentage (5-on-5) at 54.1 percent and expected goal differential (5-on-5) at 5.30 per MoneyPuck.com. Nashville is also tied for third in the NHL in high-danger shots for at 5-on-5 (42).

Power Play: The Predators are tied for 10th in the NHL in power-play goals with 14; Nashville has scored multiple power-play goals in the same game four times this season.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Flames are coming off a 4-3 overtime win on the road against the Seattle Kraken on Monday. With Calgary trailing 3-2, Andrew Mangiapane scored his 100th career goal to tie the game late in the third period and Mikael Backlund assisted on the OT game winner for his 500th career point.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 13 points (4g-9a), and his nine assists are tied for the team high. Mangiapane and Blake Coleman share the team lead in goals with four.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Monday’s game begins at 7:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley alongside analyst Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side. The game can also be streamed live on Fubo; click here for a 14-day free trial.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM.

(El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)