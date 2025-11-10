GAME DAY: Preds at Rangers, November 10

A three-game trip - which will conclude in Sweden later this week for the 2025 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal - begins tonight in New York as the Nashville Predators face the New York Rangers for a 6 p.m. CT puck drop at Madison Square Garden.

The excitement to head overseas is building, but the Preds know they first need to take care of business in New York, especially with the desire to snap a four-game skid, including a 5-4 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

“I mean, that's the part that sucks is when we're losing, we're not getting blown out and [it’s not like] we have no chance,” Preds forward Steven Stamkos said following Saturday’s loss. “It's all one-goal games, empty-netter here, empty-netter there. We have to find a way to get over that hump. It's not going to be easy, but there's still a lot of hockey here, and we just have to find ways to get some points here.”

The Predators did not practice on Sunday, but they are expected to hold a morning skate today at Madison Square Garden.

The Good Guys:

Luke Evangelista, Nic Hague, Filip Forsberg and Stamkos all tallied for Nashville in Saturday’s outing, and Justus Annunen took the loss in net. Hague’s goal was his first as a member of the Preds, and defenseman Nick Blankenburg extended his point streak to five games.

Forsberg leads the Preds with seven goals and 13 points, followed by Ryan O’Reilly with six goals and 12 points. Michael Bunting has four goals and nine points on the season; Erik Haula (3g-6a) and Evangelista (2g-7a) also have nine points apiece. Juuse Saros is 5-5-3 in net; Annunen is 0-3-1.

The Opposition:

The Rangers have the best road record in the NHL, but they have yet to win at home this season in seven tries, including a 5-0 loss to the Islanders on Saturday night. Adam Fox (3g-8a) leads New York with 11 points, followed by Artemi Panarin (3g-7a) with 10 points. Igor Shesterkin is 4-6-2 in net; Jonathan Quick is 3-1-0.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 17-18-(1)-2 all-time against the Rangers, including a 10-9-(1)-0 mark at Madison Square Garden.

Notables Versus NYR:

Steven Stamkos has recorded 43 points (19g-24a) in 44 games against the Rangers in his career. He has points (8g-10a-18pts) in 11 of his last 16 matchups with the Rangers.

Brady Skjei was drafted by the New York Rangers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He played his first four seasons in the NHL with New York, posting 112 points (25g-87a) in 307 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has posted 17 points (10g-7a) in 20 career games against the Rangers. He has recorded nine points (8g-1a) in his last seven games against the Rangers, including a hat trick performance on Jan. 26, 2024.

Rangers forward Juuso Parssinen was drafted in the seventh round (210th overall) by the Predators in the 2019 NHL Draft. He recorded 42 points (16g-26a) in 108 games with the Predators from 2022-24.

Milestone Watch:

Michael Bunting is one goal from 100 in his NHL career.

Filip Forsberg is three games from 800 in his NHL career.

Ryan O’Reilly is three power play goals from 100 in his career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for this evening’s contest begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and Chris Mason will have the call on the television side. Pete Weber and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network.