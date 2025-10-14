GAME DAY: Preds at Maple Leafs, October 14

Just over 24 hours after the Predators collected a victory in their first road game of the season, Nashville will continue the trip tonight in Toronto as they meet the Maple Leafs for a 6 p.m. CT puck drop at Scotiabank Arena. This evening’s contest is the first of two between the Preds and Leafs this season.

The Predators started their trip yesterday afternoon with a 4-1 victory over the Senators in Ottawa. Now, Nashville will turn their attention to a Toronto team that will surely provide another great test in the early going of the new campaign.

“It's another playoff team caliber that we're going to face [tonight]," Preds forward Jonathan Marchessault said following Monday’s game in Ottawa. “So, a lot of dangerous players out there, and they play [a] really good structured game, but they're a great team. We’ve got to be aware who you play against. That's mostly every night in the NHL. You always have dangerous players on the other side…and I think our group is ready for it.”

Last Time Out:

Marchessault tallied twice in Monday’s 4-1 win against the Senators. Ryan O’Reilly scored what proved to be the game-winner, and Cole Smith added Nashville’s second empty-netter of the day to seal the win. Goaltender Juuse Saros was excellent once more and made 31 saves in the victory.

Joakim Kemell played his second game of the season and skated on Nashville’s top line with Filip Forsberg and O’Reilly. Rookie Brady Martin was scratched for the first time this season; Ozzy Wiesblatt and Nick Blankenburg were also healthy scratches in Ottawa.

The Predators scored at least four goals in the road opener for the sixth time in franchise history. The others: 2005-06 (5), 2006-07 (5), 2021-22 (4), 2019-20 (4) and 2002-03 (4).

The Good Guys:

Marchessault (2g-1a), Erik Haula (1g-2a) and Forsberg (1g-2a) are all tied for the Nashville lead with three points apiece through three games. O’Reilly has two goals on the season, Michael Bunting has a goal and assist, while Luke Evangelista and Roman Josi have a pair of helpers each. Saros is 2-0-1 with a 1.64 goals-against average and .947 save percentage in three games. Goaltender Justus Annunen has yet to appear in a game this season.

The Opposition:

Toronto began their season last Wednesday with a win over the Canadiens, but they’ve since dropped a pair of games to the Red Wings, including a 3-2 decision at home yesterday afternoon. The Leafs outshot the Wings 40-15 in the most recent loss while Matthew Knies and former Preds forward Calle Jarnkrok tallied for Toronto.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander have identical statlines (1g-3a) to lead the Leafs with four points each. Jarnkrok has three goals in three games on the season, while Knies has a goal and a pair of helpers. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz is 1-2-0 with an .886 save percentage.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 16-15-(1)-2 all-time against the Maple Leafs and split the two-game series against them in 2024-25, going 1-0-1 with each team winning at home. Nashville is 2-2-1 in their last five against Toronto and 1-4-0 in their last five outings at Scotiabank Arena.

Notables Versus Toronto:

Nashville has six players from the province of Ontario: Michael Bunting (Scarborough), Luke Evangelista (Toronto), Nic Hague (Kitchener), Brady Martin (Kitchener), Ryan O’Reilly (Clinton) and Steven Stamkos (Markham).

Stamkos has played against his hometown team 54 times in his career, tallying 66 points (23g-43a). His 43 helpers are the most he has recorded against any single franchise in his career.

Jonathan Marchessault has recorded 18 points (11g-7a) in 23 career games against Toronto. The forward has six points (4g-2a) in his last four games against the Maple Leafs.

Ryan O’Reilly played the final 13 games of the 2022-23 regular season with the Maple Leafs, where he had four goals and 11 points. He added nine points (3g-6a) in 11 postseason games. Michael Bunting played 161 games with the Maple Leafs, from 2021-23, posting 46 goals, 66 assists and 113 points.

On Nov. 18, 2014, 15 Preds skaters reached the scoresheet, led by Taylor Beck's two goals and an assist, as Nashville tied a franchise record for goals in a game, topping Toronto 9-2 at Scotiabank Arena.

Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok skated in 508 games for Nashville from 2013-21, tallying 211 points (94g-117a).

Milestone Watch:

Tyson Jost is two games from 500 in his NHL career.

Ryan O’Reilly is three power play goals from 100 in his career.

Michael Bunting is four goals from 100 in his NHL career.

Steven Stamkos (228) is five power play goals from passing Dino Ciccarelli (232) for the 10th-most in NHL history.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for this evening’s contest begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and Chris Mason will have the call on the television side. Max Herz and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network.