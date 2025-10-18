GAME DAY: Preds at Jets, October 18

A four-game Canadian road trip concludes tonight for the Nashville Predators when they face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre for a 6 p.m. CT puck drop. This evening’s contest is the first of three meetings between the divisional rivals this season and Nashville’s sixth of the campaign overall.

The Preds are 2-1-2 in those first five outings, including a 3-2 overtime loss in Montreal on Thursday that saw Nashville squander a late lead. However, the Predators still say there was plenty to like in their effort against the Canadiens, and despite a lesson to learn in the dying seconds, they’re looking forward to the challenge posed by the Jets.

“They’re another team that plays fast offensively, and they’re offensively gifted, for sure,” Preds forward Michael Bunting said of facing the Jets. “They have a lot of firepower over there, so I think we can just play above them and contain that and play our game and compete hard. That's one thing that, like I said, we're competing really hard and in the fight every single night. So, that's all we can ask for. We’re coming into their building tomorrow night on a Saturday night, and in Canada, so they always have a little extra buzz for that. So, we're all looking forward to the challenge and see how it goes.”

Last Time Out:

Steven Stamkos scored on the power play, while Nick Perbix added his second goal in as many games for the Preds. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 27 saves in net but the Canadiens ultimately came away with the extra point in the standings following a 3-2 OT loss.

The Good Guys:

Erik Haula (2g-2a), Jonathan Marchessault (2g-2a) and Roman Josi (1g-3a) all have four points through five games, followed by Perbix (2g-1a), Filip Forsberg (1g-2a) and Luke Evangelista (3a) with three points apiece. Saros is 2-0-2 in net for Nashville with a .935 save percentage through four games; Justus Annunen lost his only start of the season thus far.

The Opposition:

The Jets lost on Opening Night but have since won three straight, including a pair of 5-2 victories against the Islanders and Flyers earlier in the week. Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg with five goals and eight points through four games, followed by Kyle Connor with three tallies and seven points. Morgan Barron has three goals and five points, and Gabriel Vilardi has four helpers. Connor Hellebuyck is 2-1-0 with an .895 save percentage to start the season; Eric Comrie earned a win in his first start of the season.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 32-22-(1)-7 all-time against the Jets and 12-13-(1)-5 in Winnipeg. Nashville is 4-4-2 in its last 10 versus the Jets but just 1-4-0 in their last five at Canada Life Centre.

Nashville’s 2-1 victory in its last contest against Winnipeg halted the Jets’ 11-game win streak. It was the longest winning streak Nashville has ever stopped, besting an eight-game run by the Red Wings that the Predators snapped in 2005-06.

Last season, the Predators became the first team to defeat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Jets twice following a Feb. 27 victory.

Notables Versus Winnipeg:

Steven Stamkos has tallied 60 points (33g-27a) in his career against the Winnipeg Jets franchise. He’s tied with Sidney Crosby for the second-most by an active skater in the NHL vs. Winnipeg.

Jonathan Marchessault has 16 points (11g-5a) in 23 career games against Winnipeg. The forward has scored seven goals in his last eight games against the Jets, including a hat trick on Nov. 2, 2023.

Roman Josi tied the Predators franchise record for assists and points in a game with five on Feb. 27, 2018 at Winnipeg. He has 36 points (8g-28a) in 41 career games vs. the Jets. Josi has recorded a multi-point game in five of his last six appearances against the Jets (4g-7a).

Filip Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 17 of his last 28 contests against the Jets and has posted 27 points (9g-18a) in 41 career games vs. Winnipeg.

Winnipeg forward Nino Niederreiter tallied 28 points (18g-10a) in 56 games for Nashville to begin the 2022-23 season. Winnipeg forward Gustav Nyquist totaled 96 points (32g-64a) in 138 games for Nashville from 2023-25.

Milestone Watch:

Ryan O’Reilly is three power play goals from 100 in his career.

Michael Bunting is four goals from 100 in his NHL career.

Brady Skjei is four games from 700 in his NHL career.

Steven Stamkos (228) is four power play goals from passing Dino Ciccarelli (232) for the 10th-most in NHL history.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for this evening’s contest begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and Chris Mason will have the call on the television side. Max Herz and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network.