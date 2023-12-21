GAME DAY: Preds at Flyers, Dec. 21

Bring on the dads.

With their fathers in tow, the Nashville Predators look to get back in the win column as they face off against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

“It’s going to be great,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “The fathers trip is always special, it’s a really special trip for everyone. We love having our dads with us and it's such a cool tradition. We’re definitely excited for it.”

This is the second time in as many weeks the Predators will face the Flyers; Nashville walked away with the 3-2 overtime win during their last meeting with Philadelphia on Dec. 12 at Bridgestone Arena.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

LAST TIME OUT

On Tuesday, the Predators ended their two-game homestand disappointed with the result, falling 5-2 to the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena and seeing their win streak snapped at four games.

Jeremy Lauzon and Cody Glass each tallied for the Predators, but the Canucks held onto any momentum Nashville tried to gain, tallying two quick goals in both the first and second periods.

“It was disappointing,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “It obviously wasn't our best. I thought both teams were a little sleepy in the first. But we self-inflicted ourselves [giving up] two goals. I thought our second was really good. The first 12 minutes of the second I thought we were getting to our game. We got a big goal, had a little momentum going and then kind of shot ourselves in the foot with [another] two goals.”

Juuse Saros saw his career-high win streak snapped at six games in the loss and made 19 saves on 24 shots before being swapped out for Kevin Lankinen early in the third period. Lankinen made 11 saves in relief.

Luke Evangelista tallied his 12th assist and 16th point of the season, while Tommy Novak recorded his eighth assist and 14th point of the season on Lauzon’s goal. Cole Smith picked up his 10th helper and his 14th point of the season assisting Glass’ late third period tally.

The result moved the Predators to 18-14-0 on the season and 11-7-0 at Bridgestone Arena.

THE GOOD GUYS

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 36 points and 16 goals - Forsberg is additionally tied for seventh among all NHL skaters in goals. Forsberg and Josi share the team lead in assists with 20 each; Josi is also eighth among League defensemen in helpers and tied for sixth in points (27).

Saros is 14-11-0 after 25 games, with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Backup netminder Kevin Lankinen is 4-3-0 after 10 games, with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

The Predators are fourth in the Central Division with 36 points.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Flyers return to Wells Fargo Center on Thursday looking to earn their fourth consecutive win and extend their point streak to 10 games as well as splitting their season series with Nashville.

Travis Konecny leads his club in points (26) and goals (16) and is tied for seventh in goals among all NHL skaters. Defenseman Travis Sanheim leads Philadelphia in assists with 18.

Goaltender Carter Hart is 9-6-1 through 17 outings with a 2.42 goals-against average and .919 save percentage. Samuel Errson is 8-3-2 after 13 games, with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

Philadelphia has the fourth-best penalty kill in the League at 85.6 percent.

The Flyers are second in the Metropolitan Division with an 18-10-3 record and a 8-6-1 record at home. Philadelphia has gone 7-1-2 in their last 10 outings.

ALL TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 15-12-(3)-3 all-time against the Flyers, with a 7-7-(1)-2 record on the road. This is the second and final matchup between Nashville and Philadelphia in 2023-24; it is the first and only at Wells Fargo Center.

The Predators are 3-2-0 in their last five games against the Flyers; they are 7-3-0 in their last 10; and 3-2-0 in their last five on the road. The Predators went 1-1-0 against the Flyers last season, picking up a 2-1 OT win on the road on Feb. 11, 2023.

NOTABLES VS. PHILADELPHIA

Ryan O’Reilly has recorded more than a point-per-game in 23 career meetings with the Flyers, tallying nine goals and 24 points.

Yakov Trenin notched his first career regular-season multi-goal game (2g) on March 27, 2022 against the Flyers.

Jeremy Lauzon made his NHL debut on Oct. 25, 2018 vs. Philadelphia.

Luke Schenn played parts of four seasons for Philadelphia from 2012-16, recording 42 points (12g-30a) in 213 games. He has 12 points (2g-10a) in 24 career games against his former team.

MILESTONE WATCH

Tommy Novak is one game from 100 in his NHL career.

Juuse Saros is one win (161) from passing Tomas Vokoun for sole possession of second place in Predators history.

Kevin Lankinen is two games from 100 in his NHL career.

Colton Sissons is two assists from 100 in his NHL career.

Roman Josi (165) is two goals from passing Shea Weber (166) for the most by a defenseman and the third-most among all skaters in Predators history.

Tyson Barrie is four games from 800 in his NHL career.

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s line combinations from Tuesday’s game against Vancouver:

Forsberg - O'Reilly – Nyquist

Novak - Glass – Evangelista

Trenin - Sissons – Pärssinen

Smith - McCarron - Tomasino

McDonagh – Josi

Lauzon – Carrier

Barrie - Schenn

Saros

Scratches: Fabbro, Sherwood (upper body, day-to-day)

