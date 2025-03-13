GAME DAY: Preds at Ducks, March 14

The Nashville Predators will continue their California swing tonight as they take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center for a 9 p.m. CT puck drop. This evening’s contest is the second of three meetings between the two foes this season; the Preds fell to the Ducks back in January.

Nashville has won each of their last four outings, including a 3-2 victory over San Jose on Tuesday night. Now, they’ll look to extend that streak at the start of a back-to-back set in Anaheim and Los Angeles over the next 48 hours.

“When you're winning, things are a lot lighter at the rink,” Preds defenseman Marc Del Gaizo said. “Guys are in better moods. It's fun to play in the NHL regardless, but it's really fun to come to the rink when you're winning. We want to definitely keep this going and end the road trip off strong here."

The Predators practiced on Thursday in Anaheim with forwards Michael Bunting (IR) and Zach L’Heureux (IR) participating just as they did during Tuesday’s morning skate in San Jose. Bunting has yet to play with his new club after being acquired from Pittsburgh last week.

Last Time Out:

Filip Forsberg and Steven Stamkos both tallied on the power play, and Kieffer Bellows scored the game-winner in the third period as the Preds swept their season series with San Jose. Bellows’ goal was his first in the NHL in almost two calendar years.

Forsberg became the fourth Swedish-born player to reach the plateau in eight or more seasons, joining Mats Sundin (15), Daniel Alfredsson (8) and Markus Naslund (8). Stamkos scored his 577th career goal to tie Mark Recchi for 22nd place on the NHL’s all-time list.

The Good Guys:

Forsberg continues to lead the Preds with 25 goals and 59 points, followed by Jonathan Marchessault (19g-29a) with 49 points. Stamkos has 22 goals and 42 points on the season; Ryan O’Reilly has 16 goals and 41 points. Juuse Saros, who got the win on Tuesday in San Jose, is 16-25-6 in net; Justus Annunen is 14-9-0.

The Opposition:

The Ducks have dropped four of their last five decisions, including a 3-2 loss in Utah on Wednesday night. Troy Terry (17g-31a) paces Anaheim with 48 points, followed by Frank Vatrano with an even 20 goals and 20 assists. Mason McTavish has 18 goals and 38 points. Ville Husso, who played his first game with Anaheim on Wednesday, is 1-6-2 on the season; Lukas Dostal is 19-17-5.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 39-34-(2)-11 all-time against Anaheim, including a 14-21-8 mark in California. Nashville is 2-3-0 in their last five versus the Ducks but 7-3-0 in their last 10. Nashville has earned at least one point in 16 of its last 21 games against Anaheim (13-5-3).

The Predators posted a six-game winning streak against the Ducks from Nov. 22, 2021-March 12, 2023. It was tied for Nashville’s longest winning streak vs. Anaheim in franchise history (also: Jan. 5, 2011-March 18, 2012).

Notables Versus Anaheim:

Filip Forsberg has 28 points (10g-18a) in 25 career games against Anaheim, including eight multi-point outings. He became the first player in Predators history to record multiple five-point games when he notched two goals and three assists on March 21, 2022 at Anaheim.

Ryan O’Reilly has recorded 33 points (13g-20a) in 46 appearances against Anaheim in his career, including goals in his past two outings vs. Anaheim. The 33 points are the seventh-most he has recorded against a single franchise.

Brady Skjei has posted eight points (3g-5a) in 15 career outings with the Ducks, including four points (2g-2a) in his last six games vs. Anaheim.

Colton Sissons has 13 points (5g-8a) in 22 career meetings with Anaheim. He notched a hat trick in Game 6 of the 2017 Western Conference Final against the Ducks to help send the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final.

Milestone Watch:

Steven Stamkos is one goal from passing Mark Recchi (577) for the 22nd-most in NHL history.

Ryan O’Reilly is two goals from 300 in his NHL career.

Juuse Saros is two wins from 200 and two games from 400 in his NHL career.

Nick Blankenburg is three games from 100 in his NHL career.

Colton Sissons is five goals from 100 in his NHL career.

Filip Forsberg is five assists from passing David Legwand for the 2nd-most helpers in franchise history.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s game begins at 8:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Preds Pete Weber and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)