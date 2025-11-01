GAME DAY: Flames vs. Preds, November 1

The Nashville Predators return home this afternoon to host the Calgary Flames for a 2:30 p.m. CT puck drop at Bridgestone Arena on a special day for the club.

Legendary Nashville broadcasters Pete Weber and Terry Crisp - the latter of whom won a Stanley Cup as head coach of the Flames in 1989 - will be inducted into the Preds Golden Hall during the first intermission of today’s contest.

On the ice, the Predators are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia on Thursday night that saw Nashville outshoot its opponent by a 33-18 margin. Despite the result, the Preds will now look to build on the good and snap their current skid this afternoon against the Flames.

“I liked a lot of our game,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Thursday’s loss. “I mean, there's a couple things to clean up a little bit, but for the most part, I couldn't ask for a whole lot different tonight than what they gave me. I feel for them. It's an unfortunate result, but we can't feel sorry for ourselves. This is a really big and important stretch for us. So, we’ve just got to regroup. To go through these things, it's no fun, and never is. You always think it'll be good for you in the summer, but once you go through it, you're in it. We're in it here the last few games, but if you can get through it, you'll be better for it, and we're going to fight to get through it. We’ll bring our best on Saturday.”

Preds defenseman Adam Wilsby did not play Thursday in Philadelphia and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Preds Captain Roman Josi remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Neither player practiced on Friday in Nashville.

The Good Guys:

Matthew Wood recorded his first career NHL goal on Thursday in Philadelphia while Juuse Saros took the loss in net. For Wood, the moment was certainly memorable, and he’s hoping the first one will lead to many more.

“I’m just trying to build confidence every day and learn as much as I can,” Wood said Thursday night. “Something that I continually work on in my life, in all aspects, is trying to improve myself. That’s an important part of life, and that's what I'm going to try to continue to do, and hopefully that shows up on the ice.”

Ryan O’Reilly leads Nashville with five goals and nine points, followed by Filip Forsberg with four goals and eight points. Erik Haula (2g-5a) has seven points, while Luke Evangelista (1g-5a) has six points. Saros is now 4-4-2 in net; Justus Annunen is 0-2-0.

The Opposition:

The Flames are just 2-8-2 on the season, including a 4-3 shootout loss in Ottawa on Thursday night. Nazem Kadri (3g-6a) leads Calgary with nine points, followed by Morgan Frost (2g-5a) with seven points. Blake Coleman has five goals and six points. Dustin Wolf is 2-7-1 in net for Calgary; former Preds prospect Devin Cooley is 0-1-1 in two appearances.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 43-29-(4)-13 all-time against the Flames, including a 23-14-(1)-8 mark at home. Nashville is 5-4-1 in their last 10 versus Calgary and 2-2-1 in the last five meetings at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators have only lost seven times in regulation to the Flames since Dec. 15, 2015 (14-7-6) and have picked up at least one point in 29 of their last 40 games (21-11-8).

Notables Versus Calgary:

Ryan O’Reilly has 30 points (11g-19a) in 46 career games against Calgary, including a hat trick in his last meeting with the Flames on Jan. 4, 2025.

Filip Forsberg leads all Nashville skaters with 13 goals in 28 career games against the Flames. He paced the Predators with four points (4a) in the 2024-25 season series vs. Calgary.

Jonathan Marchessault has tallied 18 points (6g-12a) in 28 career games against the Flames.

Steven Stamkos has recorded 19 points (11g-8a) in 22 career games against the Flames. Stamkos has a point in 10 of his last 13 meetings (7g-5a-12pts) with Calgary.

Milestone Watch:

Michael Bunting is three goals from 100 in his NHL career.

Ryan O’Reilly is three power play goals from 100 in his career.

Steven Stamkos (228) is four power play goals from passing Dino Ciccarelli (232) for the 10th-most in NHL history.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for this afternoon’s contest begins at 2 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Max Herz and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)