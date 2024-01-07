Forsberg Scores Twice as Predators Defeat Stars 4-3

Nashville Improves to 22-17-1, Returns to Bridgestone Arena to Face Anaheim on Tuesday

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Filip Forsberg scored twice and Kevin Lankinen turned away 26 shots as the Nashville Predators defeated the Central Division rival Dallas Stars, 4-3, at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

The victory was a decisively satisfying bounce-back effort from the Predators, who ended their last contest - a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday - not liking much about their game.

But through a tough seven-goal bout in a decidedly difficult building, Nashville maintained the lead for a full 60 minutes and ultimately left the victors.

“It was a hard hockey game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought there were some momentum swings, and we hung in there. I think for our group it was a good growing moment for us after going through some games where we lost momentum and you kind of get scared. We were up 2-0 and we were able to find our game again when we lost it a little bit. So, for me that’s a positive.”

The result moves Nashville to 22-17-1 on the season and 10-7-1 on the road.

QUICK HITS

Lanky’s 100th

A win is sweet, but a win in your 100th career NHL game is even sweeter.

“That’s pretty special,” Lankinen said. “I’m going to sit on that and be proud of myself tonight. Sometimes, I think when you hit a certain milestone, you kind of want to step back a little bit and be proud of yourself because we’re playing in such a tough sport at the highest level in the world. I think I’m going to enjoy tonight and get back to work tomorrow.”

Turning away 26 shots, including one on a penalty shot, Lankinen kept his team in the game against a tough Central Division opponent en route to his fifth win of the season.

“He’s definitely not a backup goalie, let’s put it that way,” Forsberg said. “We just happen to have another guy that’s pretty good on our team, but [Lankinen’s] been great for us every time we’ve needed him and tonight was no different.”

Filip ‘All-Star’ Forsberg

Two nights after being named an NHL All-Star, the man they call Scoresberg did his thing once more.

Stickhandling in close and beating Scott Wedgewood for his 20th goal of the season, then stashing one in the net off a wraparound for his 21st, Forsberg came up big for his team at a momentous point in the game.

“That’s what Fil does,” linemate Gustav Nyquist said. “He scores two big goals in the third when we needed it the most and he steps up.”

Saturday was additionally Forsberg’s sixth multi-goal game of the season.

Gus Keeps Streaking

With his opening goal in the first period, Nyquist extended his point streak to eight games (6g-6a).

He is one game away from matching his season-high nine-game point streak from Nov. 9-28 (2g-9a) and two away from matching his career-high 10-game point streak from 2013-14.

Nyquist additionally shared a team-high two blocks with Michael McCarron in Saturday's effort.

Denis' Golden Debut

Forward Denis Gurianov made his Predators debut on Saturday in his first meeting against his former club. Gurianov registered a hit and two shots on goal in the effort.

UP NEXT

The Predators return to Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday for their second meeting of the season against the Anaheim Ducks.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Luke Evangelista tallied his seventh goal of the season and the third in his last four outings. The 21-year-old forward is now tied for sixth among NHL rookies in points with 19 (7g-12a).
  • Juuso Parssinen led the Predators in hits with five.
  • Tyson Barrie (upper body, day-to-day), Cody Glass and Kiefer Sherwood were scratched and did not skate in Saturday’s game.

