Forsberg Scores Twice as Predators Defeat Stars 4-3

Filip Forsberg scored twice and Kevin Lankinen turned away 26 shots as the Nashville Predators defeated the Central Division rival Dallas Stars, 4-3, at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

The victory was a decisively satisfying bounce-back effort from the Predators, who ended their last contest - a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday - not liking much about their game.

But through a tough seven-goal bout in a decidedly difficult building, Nashville maintained the lead for a full 60 minutes and ultimately left the victors.

“It was a hard hockey game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought there were some momentum swings, and we hung in there. I think for our group it was a good growing moment for us after going through some games where we lost momentum and you kind of get scared. We were up 2-0 and we were able to find our game again when we lost it a little bit. So, for me that’s a positive.”

The result moves Nashville to 22-17-1 on the season and 10-7-1 on the road.

QUICK HITS

Lanky’s 100th

A win is sweet, but a win in your 100th career NHL game is even sweeter.

“That’s pretty special,” Lankinen said. “I’m going to sit on that and be proud of myself tonight. Sometimes, I think when you hit a certain milestone, you kind of want to step back a little bit and be proud of yourself because we’re playing in such a tough sport at the highest level in the world. I think I’m going to enjoy tonight and get back to work tomorrow.”