Forsberg, Nyquist, Saros Ready to Represent Preds, Countries at 4 Nations Face-Off

As Roman Josi was being asked last week in the Predators locker room which country he would be cheering for in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, one of his fellow teammates was vying for his vote.

Juuse Saros, who is one of three goaltenders on Finland’s roster for the tournament - which begins this week in Montreal - stood in Josi’s peripheral vision waving and pointing at himself, the netminder doing his best to win his captain’s support.

While most on the Nashville roster will be vacationing or spending time with family over the two-week break - which is now in effect - between games, a trio of Preds will be representing their countries instead.

Saros, along with Preds forwards and Sweden natives Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice at the 4 Nations Face-Off over the next week in Montreal and Boston to skate in a unique tournament the likes of which haven’t been seen in years.

Sweden and Finland, along with the best players from the United States and Canada, will battle for the title in a four-team competition that pits the top professional hockey talent in the world against each other for the first time since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Yes, all who skate for an NHL club are incredibly proud to do so, but for a hockey player, the chance to represent one’s country is virtually impossible to beat.

Therefore, Saros, Forsberg and Nyquist are very much ready to make fans of the Predators proud while also taking the chance many in this tournament have never been afforded at this level.

“Just having best-on-best back again, and being able to represent Sweden at the highest level of competition, is something that I certainly haven't been able to take for granted in my time here,” Forsberg said. “So, it's going to be a lot of fun to compete with my fellow countrymen.”

“I’m just excited to get together with that group of guys,” Saros said of joining Team Finland. “Most of us know each other from playing together at some point, or training together in the summers or stuff like that. But I’m really looking forward to it.”

Forsberg and Nyquist have been teammates internationally once before - and it worked out quite well as the two won a Gold medal with Sweden at the 2018 World Championship. Now, to be together against going best-on-best on an international stage again is something every hockey player and fan is ready to see.