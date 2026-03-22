Forsberg Leads Preds to Overtime Victory Against Blackhawks

Filip Forsberg decided the Predators weren’t about to leave Chicago without two more points in their possession.

The Nashville winger potted a pair of goals - including the overtime winner - as Nashville came back to beat the Chicago Blackhawks by a 3-2 final on Sunday afternoon at United Center. The result sees the Preds extend their win streak to a season-high four games and remain in the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Steven Stamkos also tallied on the day, and Forsberg added an assist as well. Plus, goaltender Juuse Saros returned from injury to make 26 saves and help the visitors to sweep their back-to-back weekend set to reach the 75-point mark.

“It's great,” Forsberg said of the win “Obviously, back-to-backs are always challenging, especially when the other team is fresh and ready to go. But I thought we stuck with it. Maybe it wasn't the prettiest game, but we defended pretty well. ‘Juice’ made some incredible saves when we needed it. [We] needed him to, and a couple timely goals as well.”

“We knew it'd be a tough game and a back-to-back,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “And they're a fast team, and they came with a lot of energy at us. I thought we started off well, probably got a little loose at different stretches of the game, and ‘Little Juice’ made some big saves, which the way our team is, we're going to need goaltending, and we got goaltending… Fil was outstanding. Fil did some Fil things, and that was the hockey game.”

Neither club found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, and after Chicago struck first in the second stanza, Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault teamed up for a give-and-go that was finished off by the Swede to even the score. However, Connor Bedard converted on a breakaway to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead through two periods of play.

The Predators needed an equalizer in the third, and they found one when Forsberg fed Stamkos in front of the cage where the veteran tapped in his 32nd marker of the season to force overtime.

Then, in the extra session, Forsberg took over once more and beat Spencer Knight to the top corner to cap off a day of offensive expertise from Nashville’s most skilled skater.