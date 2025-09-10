Forsberg, Josi, Peterson Contribute to Successful Preds Foundation Weekend of Giving

Before the puck drops on Opening Night, prior to the start of Training Camp and even in advance of the first Preds hopefuls stepping on the ice for Rookie Camp, the Nashville Predators Foundation has the honor each and every year of kicking off the hockey calendar in these parts.
The Foundation’s annual Weekend of Giving - which began Saturday with the Filip Forsberg Hockey Clinic presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee, continued Sunday with Petey’s Preds Party presented by Regions Bank, and concluded Monday with the Brent Peterson Golf Classic, also presented by Regions - is the unofficial start to hockey season for the Preds, and this year’s iteration was one to remember.
Even though Forsberg’s clinic saw 80 youth hockey participants lace up the skates at Ford Ice Center Bellevue for the chance to learn from one of the NHL’s best, it may have been No. 9 himself who had the most fun out of anyone. Taking his young son, Felix, for a spin around the rink in between sessions surely contributed to the joy, but for Nashville’s veteran winger, the jubilation from the afternoon never gets old.
“It's one of the greatest days…to be able to put this whole thing together,” Forsberg said. “Growing up, if I would have had the opportunity to have something like this for a day in my hometown, I would have been all over it. Being able to do that with these kids, just teach them a little bit, but have a lot of fun with the kids…it’s been a blast.”