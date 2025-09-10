Forsberg, Josi, Peterson Contribute to Successful Preds Foundation Weekend of Giving

Joining Forsberg on the ice were a handful of rookies - forwards Brady Martin, Joakim Kemell and Matthew Wood, plus defenseman Adam Wilsby - most of them not much older than the participants themselves.

“We brought the youth out today,” Forsberg laughed. “It's awesome that they can come out, and it means a lot to me that the guys are willing to come out and help out.”

“To hang out with a couple of guys like Fil for the day is pretty cool,” Martin, Nashville’s first-round pick (fifth overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft, said of the experience. “You can tell [Forsberg’s] having fun with his kid out there, too. So, it’s a lot of fun with him out there.”

Forsberg, who took over running the clinic from fellow Swede and former Preds defenseman Mattias Ekholm, says doing so was a natural fit, and it’s become a family affair. His wife, Erin, was also in attendance, and with a new addition to their family, the desire to give back in this way is stronger than ever.

“Well, especially having a kid now, I think I can see from the parents’ [viewpoint] how cool it is to give your child that opportunity,” Erin Forsberg said. “[Filip’s] doing it because he loves it… He’ s probably having more fun than all the kids combined, but it's something we look forward to every year, and it's fun. Like I said, being a parent now and seeing how happy the kids are - as a parent, that's all you really want.”

And one night later, the Forsbergs turned Saturday’s funds raised from the clinic into a very special donation.

In 2002, then-Preds Assistant Coach Brent Peterson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease - and after a life-changing phone call with actor Michael J. Fox years later, Peterson decided he was going to do something to help others.

In 2009, the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s (PFP) was founded by Brent and his wife, Tami, with a mission to support and enhance the lives of people with Parkinson’s, their care partners and families to achieve their highest possible quality of life through awareness, education and programs within a caring community.