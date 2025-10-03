Confidence, Strength Leading Wilsby Into New Season With Preds

Adam Wilsby didn’t come into Predators Training Camp last month expecting to be paired with Roman Josi heading into their final preseason game, but sometimes unexpected opportunities present themselves.

And the blossoming blueliner? He was ready.

After Josi’s defense partner at the start of camp, Nic Hague, went down with an upper-body injury following his first exhibition game with his new club, Nashville’s captain needed a new option.

Enter Wilsby, who before that promotion had already garnered unprompted praise from Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette as one of the “best players” on the ice in the first few days of camp. For the past two weeks, the duo has stuck together and could be Nashville’s top pairing on Opening Night.

But regardless of where Wilsby finds himself in the lineup, he appears to be set to make the NHL roster out of camp for the first time in his career, a major accomplishment for any young player.

And the chance to play with Josi just makes it that much sweeter.

“It's fun,” Wilsby said of skating with the 2020 Norris Trophy winner. “Obviously, he's a special player. I’m a guy [who tries] to model my game after him in some ways. So, I’m just trying to pick his brain as much as possible and be a good compliment to him.”

Wilsby can thank an impressive rookie showing last season for the spot in which he now finds himself.

With a new two-year contract in hand following his first 23 games of NHL action before an injury cut his 2024-25 campaign short, the 25-year-old has never felt better about his game. Now, as he begins his fourth season of North American professional hockey, Wilsby’s poise is evident as he grows into his role, and others have taken note.

“I think confidence,” Brunette said when asked of the biggest difference he’s noticed year-to-year in Wilsby’s game. “I think he feels he belongs, and I thought he showed really well. He had the injury, and he came back, put all the work in and had a great camp. I think he's been taking a step right from the first day of camp, and he’s got an opportunity to play with arguably the best defenseman in the world, which should be exciting for him. Tomorrow will be a great test to see how he handles a really good Carolina team [in the preseason finale].”

“He impressed me last year, too,” Josi said of Wilsby. “I think his skating ability is unbelievable. He's an unbelievable skater. Kind of escapes a lot of forechecks and escapes them in the O-zone, too, and I think that's probably his biggest strength. But he's a really well-rounded player. Plays hard, and I think his skating ability allows him to close quick on guys, and that's huge in the D-zone. So, it's been a lot of fun playing with him.”

The feeling is mutual for Wilsby, and he’s ready to take that next step in his career, especially after a successful summer of training that has yielded results.

“Overall just stronger,” Wilsby said of how he’s improved. “I feel like I can win my battles a little bit easier, and I know my role more. I feel like those games last year, I learned a lot from them, so I kind of know what I need to do to stay in the lineup. So, I’m just trying to do it as much as possible.”

He’ll certainly get his chances, and while Wilsby knows nothing is for certain in this League, he also plans on making the most of his opportunity - especially to start a season with an entire roster of players with something to prove.

“I know my spot isn't guaranteed, but I still have the confidence that I know if I put in the work, I will be able to compete on this level, " Wilsby said. “So, it feels really good so far… I think we’re just hungry for a hot start here, and I'm looking forward to seeing it.”