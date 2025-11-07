Is the city transferring ownership of Centennial Sportsplex to the Predators?
Frequently Asked Questions
No. Metro will retain ownership over the entire Sportsplex — the land and the buildings. Nothing is being sold or transferred. The Predators will simply run the ice rink operations under a lease agreement. In fact, any improvements the Predators make will also be owned by Metro, not the Predators.
How long is this agreement?
The lease runs through 2049, the same as the Predators’ lease at Bridgestone Arena.
Who pays for what?
The Predators, not the taxpayers, will now pay for:
- All day-to-day operating costs of the ice rinks
- All future repairs, equipment replacements, and upgrades
- All insurance and liability costs related to ice operations
That means no more taxpayer money will go toward running or maintaining the ice facilities. Metro Parks will continue to operate the parking lots and the swimming, tennis, and fitness centers.
How much will the Predators invest?
Over the course of the agreement, the Predators plan to invest about $100 million of their money into the facility. That includes $30 million for renovations to the team’s practice facility, millions of dollars in upgrading public amenities, like locker rooms, restrooms, concession areas, bleachers, party rooms, and other cosmetic upgrades, another $30 million critical maintenance to core building systems that has been put off over the years, like plumbing, mechanical, and electrical, and then millions more in routine upgrades to the long-term capital improvements to the facility, like the refrigeration equipment and other major building repairs that will be needed over the next 25 years.
Will the public still be able to use the ice?
Yes! Public access stays the same — and will likely expand. Centennial Sportsplex is already the official practice facility of the Nashville Predators, and the team only uses the ice a few hours a week, usually during weekday mornings when the rinks are quiet. That won’t change. Both sheets of ice will continue to be available for hockey, figure skating, and public skating just as they are today.
Will the current, legacy programs who operate out of Centennial lose ice time or be displaced?
No — every existing program will stay right where it is. Groups like NYHL, the Flyers, GNASH, NSA, and other figure skating programs will enjoy the same access to ice and at the same rates they have today.
In fact, the Predators are currently working directly with the leadership of these organizations to create written, multi-year agreements that lock in their ice times and rates so everyone has long-term stability and peace of mind. These agreements will make
sure programs can continue to run independently and without interruption under Predators management.
How will this impact the adult leagues at Centennial Sportsplex?
In short, only positively. The Predators plan to keep the current ice times and the per-team payment model that players are used to.
Where adult league participants will notice is a difference will be in the improvements to things like:
- Dedicated scorekeepers and referees at all games
- GameSheets system to track stats, standings, and schedules online
- Improved facilities, like better locker rooms and showers
- Upgraded concessions with expanded operating hours
What upgrades will the public notice?
A lot! Planned improvements include but are not limited to:
- Revamped restrooms and locker rooms
- Replacing the dasher boards and glass in the rinks
- Better bleachers and spectator viewing areas
- Upgraded concessions and food and beverage options
- Renovated party and meeting rooms
These updates will make Centennial more comfortable, family-friendly, and accessible for all users.
How does this impact Tennessee State University?
The upgrades to the Predators practice facility will also create space for TSU’s new NCAA Division I men’s hockey team, enabling TSU to become the first HBCU in the nation to field a team at this level. The Predators are proud to support that milestone, as it is yet another positive step in growing hockey in Middle Tennessee.
In terms of ice availability, like the Predators, TSU would practice during off-peak, daytime hours during the week when the rinks are relatively quiet, any way.
Why not build a new facility somewhere else?
The Predators want to stay in the heart of Nashville at the facility they have been at since day one. By keeping their practice facility at a Metro-owned, publicly accessible
facility, fans and families can continue to watch open practices and feel connected to the team on a very personal level, something unique in professional sports.
What happens to current Sportsplex employees?
No one loses their job; in fact, more staff will be added to help expand programming and improve operations. All full-time Metro employees currently working in the ice area will be offered the opportunity to stay in their role at the facility.
What does this mean for taxpayers?
In short:
- Metro retains ownership of the building and all improvements made
- The Predators pay for all operations and repairs
- The city saves millions
- The public gets a better, more modern facility
- The organizations that currently run programs at the facility will continue to do so at the same frequency and rates they do today
This partnership keeps the Sportsplex thriving for years to come — without adding to Metro’s budget.
Will the facility shut down to allow for the upgrades?
No, the Sportsplex will stay open during all of the renovation work.
Most upgrades to the public areas will happen in phases, and one rink at a time, so the rinks can keep operating with minimal impact. The only time a rink might briefly close is when major equipment like the ice system or boards are replaced, and even then, it would only last a few days and would be scheduled outside of the busy season.
All of the Predators’ planned improvements to their private practice facility area are completely separate from the public ice rinks, so that work can commence without any impact to the ice operations at all.
What are the next steps?
The lease agreement still needs to go before the Metro Parks Board in December, before being considered by the Metro Council, where it will need to pass two additional votes—one in December and one in January. If it is approved at each of these steps, a multi-month due diligence process would ensue. After that, the lease would take effect in Spring 2026.