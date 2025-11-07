Frequently Asked Questions 

No — every existing program will stay right where it is. Groups like NYHL, the Flyers, GNASH, NSA, and other figure skating programs will enjoy the same access to ice and at the same rates they have today.

In fact, the Predators are currently working directly with the leadership of these organizations to create written, multi-year agreements that lock in their ice times and rates so everyone has long-term stability and peace of mind. These agreements will make

sure programs can continue to run independently and without interruption under Predators management.