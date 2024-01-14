Carrier Nets Late Game-Winner in Predators 3-1 Victory Over Islanders

Luke Evangelista tied it up and Alexandre Carrier sealed the deal with 7.9 seconds remaining to hand the Nashville Predators a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday Night in SMASHVILLE.

The win was the second time this season the Predators have climbed out of a deficit in the final five minutes and won in regulation - the first time being Nov. 20 against the Colorado Avalanche.

For the Predators, a gutsy win at home after a decidedly tough battle in Dallas just hours earlier was exactly the statement they were looking to make at 501 Broadway.

“That was the biggest thing for us - especially after a big loss at home earlier this week - we wanted to just show up, even on a back-to-back, and really step it up,” Carrier said. “And I think we did. It felt like a playoff game out there with the crowd into it. There wasn't a lot going on, it was super tight and I think it was a great response by our guys, especially on the back-to-back coming from Dallas last night and just showing up and being together and playing.”

“We came out a couple times at home and just laid a couple eggs, and we talk about it all the time, that this has to be a hard building to come into and play in,” Evangelista said. “And tonight it was a really tight game. It came right down the wire and so to finally break the momentum and get the win was huge.”

The result earned Nashville a perfect back-to-back set and moved the team to 24-18-1 on the season as they turn their attention to a three-game road trip starting Monday in Vegas.

QUICK HITS

Evangelista’s First on the Power Play

Saturday’s contest was a tight, scoreless affair for 52 minutes, until Jean-Gabriel Pageau cracked the scoreless tie and put the visitors up by one.

The Predators, however, would not take long to respond.

Firing a laser past goaltender Ilya Sorokin from the circle, Evangelista netted the first power-play goal of his career and inspired a late surge in momentum for Nashville.

Of course, Evangelista’s ensuing celly - a passionate rallying cry to the Predators faithful inside Bridgestone Arena - didn’t hurt the home team’s momentum, either.

“It was a bit of an outrageous celly,” Evangelista laughed. “But the fans have been loyal to us. They've been sticking with us. We've been struggling a little bit at home and we could feel the atmosphere and the energy tonight. So when I scored that goal, the adrenaline kind of took over.”\