Bunting Records Three Points, Wood Scores Again as Preds Defeat Flames

Michael Bunting had a three-point day as the Nashville Predators defeated the Calgary Flames by a 4-2 final on Saturday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena. The result snaps a three-game skid for the Preds and gives them a victory to start the month of November.

Bunting, Matthew Wood, Jonathan Marchessault and Filip Forsberg all tallied for the Predators - with the first three goals all coming in the opening period - and Juuse Saros made 33 saves in net to get Nashville back into the win column.

“You're happy for them,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of his team. “Obviously a lot of us are squeezing the stick with them here through this stretch, and it was nice to see some pucks go in, finally, and hopefully they feel good about that.”

Bunting got the scoring started in the first frame when he tipped a Spencer Statsney shot past Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf, and just 49 seconds later, Wood sniped home his second goal in as many games to put the Preds up by two. Then, on the man advantage, Bunting found Marchessault alone in the slot, and No. 81 potted Nashville’s third tally of the afternoon.

“I like what our line did,” Bunting said. “We just kind of hounded them, and we were able to turn a couple pucks over, and then we were fortunate to get rewarded there. ‘Woody’ played great, [Fedor Svechkov] also played a great game, we just have to keep building up [our chemistry].”

For Wood, who seemingly got an extra boost of confidence with his first NHL goal that came Thursday in Philadelphia, a second tally in as many games was a satisfying confirmation the work he’s put in during the early stages of his career is paying off.

“I think I'm definitely more confident,” Wood said. “It was a big accomplishment [to score my first goal], and I'm really grateful that I had that opportunity to try to achieve that lifelong dream that every kid that plays hockey has. [I got] that out of the way and [now, I’ll] just try to build confidence off that.”