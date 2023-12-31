Askarov Earns First Career Win as Predators Defeat Capitals 3-2 in Shootout

Nashville Improves to 20-16-1 on the Season, Returns Home to Face Chicago on Tuesday

WSH Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Yaroslav Askarov will always remember win No. 1. And how could he not?

The Nashville Predators rookie netminder turned away 24 shots in regulation, denied two more in his first-ever overtime and stopped Washington Capitals forwards and fellow countrymen Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alexander Ovechkin in his first shootout to grab the 3-2 win for his team and the first of his NHL career.

“It’s awesome,” Askarov said. “It’s the best feeling after you win… It’s crazy. I can’t even say now…I need more time to think about it.”

The result hands Nashville their 20th win of the season and erases a three-game skid as they close out the calendar year.

QUICK HITS

A Dub for Askarov

Of course, joining Askarov in the celebration were his Predators teammates, who battled for 65 minutes - and then some - to earn the historic marker for the 21-year-old netminder.

“We wanted that one really bad,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “[Askarov] played great, and it was awesome. He was so good, and that first win is big, especially for goalies. It’s a huge milestone, so we're very happy for him.”

“He's a lot of fun to watch and a lot of fun to be around in the room, so it was a great win for him tonight,” Predators forward and former Milwaukee Admirals teammate Luke Evangelista said. “[He stopped] a couple of Russians in the shootout, probably guys he looked up to growing up, so we're really happy for him.”

Born on June 16, 2002, Askarov is the youngest goaltender to start an NHL game this season and additionally became the second-youngest in Predators history to earn his first career win.

Josi Ties Weber

With his first period power-play tally, Josi netted his 166th career goal and tied former teammate and mentor Shea Weber for the most goals by a defenseman in franchise history.

“Shea has been such a huge inspiration for me,” Josi said. “He was my first captain… And almost everything I learned was from Shea. He was an amazing leader for me to come up and learn from him. And he's such a great friend of mine, and I'm very thankful for him. I wouldn't be here without him and without everything that I learned from him. To have him as a leader when I came up in the NHL was a blessing for me.”

The tally was additionally Josi’s eighth goal and fourth on the power play this season.

Young Guns

Luke Evangelista tallied his fifth goal of the season to open the scoring Saturday in Washington. Novak tallied his 11th assist and Fabbro his sixth.

The early offense was an encouraging sight for Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette, who has wanted more consistent play throughout his team’s lineup, and not just its top line.

“Tonight was a positive step,” he said. “Consistency has been a little bit of an issue with them. So I think hopefully this kind of triggers something. I think in our League, it's harder and harder to find your game as the year goes on. Teams get better. There's no space out there and that’s been kind of my message to them. It's time now because if you wait any longer you won't find your game. So it was a good step tonight.”

The Wheels on the Gus Go Round and Round

With an assist on Josi’s first period power-play goal, Gustav Nyquist extended his point streak to five games (4g-3a).

UP NEXT

The Predators return home to ring in their 2024 schedule on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, with the game scheduled to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Saturday was Nashville's second shootout appearance and win of the 2023-24 season; Nyquist and Ryan O'Reilly tallied in both shootouts for the Predators.
  • O'Reilly picked up his 16th assist of the year on Josi's first period PPG.
  • Kiefer Sherwood led the Predators with five hits.
  • Tyson Barrie (upper body, day-to-day), Cody Glass and Kevin Lankinen (illness, day-to-day) were scratched and did not play in Saturday’s game.

