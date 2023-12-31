Askarov Earns First Career Win as Predators Defeat Capitals 3-2 in Shootout

“We wanted that one really bad,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “[Askarov] played great, and it was awesome. He was so good, and that first win is big, especially for goalies. It’s a huge milestone, so we're very happy for him.”

“He's a lot of fun to watch and a lot of fun to be around in the room, so it was a great win for him tonight,” Predators forward and former Milwaukee Admirals teammate Luke Evangelista said. “[He stopped] a couple of Russians in the shootout, probably guys he looked up to growing up, so we're really happy for him.”

Born on June 16, 2002, Askarov is the youngest goaltender to start an NHL game this season and additionally became the second-youngest in Predators history to earn his first career win.

Josi Ties Weber

With his first period power-play tally, Josi netted his 166th career goal and tied former teammate and mentor Shea Weber for the most goals by a defenseman in franchise history.

“Shea has been such a huge inspiration for me,” Josi said. “He was my first captain… And almost everything I learned was from Shea. He was an amazing leader for me to come up and learn from him. And he's such a great friend of mine, and I'm very thankful for him. I wouldn't be here without him and without everything that I learned from him. To have him as a leader when I came up in the NHL was a blessing for me.”