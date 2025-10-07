Annual Community Relations Day Sees Preds Spread Cheer Ahead of Opening Night

An integral part of being a Nashville Predators player is to be as impactful in the community as they are on the ice.

They recognize their platform and how big of a difference the franchise and its players can make in the lives of those who live in Middle Tennessee. That’s why, every season, the team spends a day giving back to Smashville through various volunteer projects and events.

“Community Relations Day presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is one of our favorite initiatives each season,” Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “It’s a great way for our players to meet organizations in Smashville who do incredible work every day.”

A total of 11 Preds players spent their afternoons with five different groups, seeing firsthand the organizations’ respective missions.

Cole Smith and Adam Wilsby learned how to make and decorate Petit Fours from Sweet Daisy Petit Four Shoppe, the social enterprise of Nashville Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition. The Shoppe provides survivors of human trafficking and addiction a safe place to work and connect with fellow survivors. The duo cut and glazed the dough, then finished by decorating each delicacy with a dollop of frosting and sprinkles or a daisy. Smith and Wilsby can add 'confectionery creator’ to their resumes as their final products tasted as good as they looked.

While Smith and Wilsby were baking, Michael Bunting and Filip Forsberg were playing goalball with students from Tennessee School for the Blind. The game, designed for visually impaired athletes, sees players try to score on the other team by throwing a ball with bells in it. Bunting and Forsberg were blindfolded and paired with an alumna of the school. Showing off their skills, they won the afternoon’s game.