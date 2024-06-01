Admirals Fall to Firebirds, 3-1, in Game 2 of Western Conference Finals

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored and Troy Grosenick made 31 saves, but the Milwaukee Admirals ultimately dropped Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals to the Coachella Valley Firebirds by a 3-1 decision on Friday at Acrisure Arena.

The result sees the Nashville Predators’ AHL affiliate leave Palm Springs empty-handed and eager to pull themselves back into the series in front of their home crowd, starting with Game 3 on Tuesday.

“They won their home games, and it would have been nice to get a split coming out of here, so that’s disappointing,” Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor told Admirals Play-by-Play Announcer Aaron Sims after the game. “And I don’t know about you, but we’ve been here lots. This is a very determined group, we’ll get some rest and we’ll get ready for Tuesday. You’re always learning, you’re always focused on what you’re doing and how you can do things better. We’re going to be in our home crowd for three games and we’ve just got to focus on Game 3. They held serve and now we’ve got to go home and be excited for Game 3 and find a way to win Game 3, simple as that.”