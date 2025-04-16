Predators Reassign Ryan Ufko to Milwaukee (AHL)

Defenseman Made His NHL Debut Monday Against Utah

GettyImages-2210590884
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (April 16, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Ryan Ufko (UHF-koh) to Milwaukee (AHL).

