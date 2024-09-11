2024 Draft Picks, Top Prospects Included on Predators Rookie Showcase Roster

The New Guys

Four members of Nashville’s camp roster will be making their Predators Rookie Camp debuts after landing with the team during the 2023-24 campaign.

A trade deadline pickup in 2024, Jeremy Hanzel returns to the Music City after a productive introductory Development Camp. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound defenseman made his professional debut this year in five late regular season games and one postseason outing with Nashville’s AHL affiliate Milwaukee Admirals after producing at nearly a point-per-game pace (17g-43a in 66 GP) with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds. For his efforts, the blueliner was named to the league’s Second All-Star Team.

Officially landing in the Predators system this June after a trade with San Jose, forward Ozzy Wiesblatt will look to distinguish himself during his first full season with the Admirals. The Sharks’ first-round pick (31st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Wiesblatt put up six points (1g-5a) in 16 regular-season appearances on loan with Milwaukee season before adding nine points (2g-7a) in 15 postseason contests, including a five-game point streak (5a) from May 10-22.

Much attention will naturally fall on young netminder Magnus Chrona, who landed with the Predators late last month in a different trade with San Jose. The bulk of Chrona’s playing time last season came with San Jose of the AHL, where he went 6-17-6 with a 3.49 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 31 games for the Barracuda. Appearing in nine contests with the Sharks last season, Chrona is the only member of Nashville’s Rookie Camp roster with NHL experience.

Forward Jordan Frasca arrived in Nashville after a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for Predators forward Cody Glass. Frasca spent the majority of 2023-24 with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, setting career highs in games played (40), goals (11), assists (22) and points (33). The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward tied for seventh on Wheeling in assists and was tied for ninth in goals, helping lead the Nailers to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. He also appeared in three contests for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate.

Rounding out this group is offseason trade acquisition Andrew Gibson, who established OHL career highs in games played (68), goals (12), assists (32) and points (44) with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in 2023-24. The blueliner flashed his two-way capabilities during Nashville’s Future Stars Game, netting the tying goal for his team with five minutes remaining in regulation, then potting another impressive marker during the game’s final shootout.