Women in Hockey: Krissy Wendell-Pohl

Penguins amateur scout provides reports on players in Minnesota region ahead of NHL Draft

WIH-PIT_NHLcom
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Pittsburgh Penguins amateur scout Krissy Wendell-Pohl:

Name: Krissy Wendell-Pohl

Job title: Amateur Scout

Education (Please list post-secondary institutions and degree/s): BA from University of Minnesota, Communications

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences: I scout draft eligible players in the Minnesota region, primarily Minnesota high school, providing detailed reports in preparation for the Draft.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given?

I heard a speaker once say that you grow the most when you are out of your comfort zone, so don’t be afraid to do things that you may not feel you are ready for.

What is a quality you admire most in others (personal or professional)?

I admire people who are honest and loyal. Simple things that build trust and create an environment and culture that people can be successful in.

How would your closest friends describe you?

I think people would say that I am passionate and genuine, probably very competitive and some things too.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of our three daughters. All of them different and unique in their own way!

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Hawaii

One thing you can’t live without?

Sleep!

Do you collect anything?

No

What is your hobby outside of work?

Golf

