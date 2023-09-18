SportsNet Pittsburgh Announces Three Talent Hires

The newly acquired and branded regional sports network, SportsNet Pittsburgh, owned by the Pittsburgh Penguins and operated by New England Sports Network (NESN), today announced three hires for their on-air talent team for Penguins telecasts.

The three hires feature Josh Getzoff as play-by-play announcer, Hailey Hunter as rinkside reporter, and Dan Potash as studio host.

JOSH GETZOFF (Twitter: @JG_PxP) will join the SportsNet Pittsburgh team as the play-by-play announcer for the Penguins for the 2023-24 season. Prior to SportsNet Pittsburgh, Getzoff was with Pittsburgh Penguins Radio Network for eight seasons, spending two years as the pre and postgame show host before transitioning to full-time play-by-by analyst during the 2020 season. Getzoff also shared the team’s radio play-by-play duties during both regular season and playoff games in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Additionally, he worked as the sports director for a local ABC/FOX affiliate in Champaign, IL, where he was named the TV Sportscaster of the Year in 2015. Getzoff is a graduate of Ithaca College’s Roy H. Park School of Communications and is a Pennsylvania native.

HAILEY HUNTER (Twitter: @TheHaileyHunter) joins the SportsNet Pittsburgh broadcast team as the rinkside reporter for the Penguins 2023-24 season. Most recently, Hunter covered golf for NBC Sports’ Golf Channel and PGA Tour Entertainment, in addition to serving as a reporter for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Prior to that, she served as the team reporter and host for the New York Islanders during the 2021-22 season. She also spent time working for a local CBS affiliate in Jackson, MS as a sports reporter and weekend anchor where she primarily covered the SEC and University of Mississippi athletics. Hunter played golf professionally for one season after graduating from Ohio University, where she was captain of the golf team. She grew up in Muskegon, Michigan due to her father’s professional hockey career playing for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, among other farm teams. Her father, Tim Hrynewich, also played 55 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins between 1982 and 1984.

DAN POTASH will continue his tenured career in Pittsburgh as the new lead as studio host for Penguins telecasts on the network for the 2023-24 season, which includes expanded hour-long pre and postgame coverage. Potash joined the Pittsburgh Penguins telecasts as the rinkside reporter in 2005, coinciding with the arrival of Penguins star Sidney Crosby. He also served as a reporter for Pittsburgh Pirates telecasts and weekend host for Pittsburgh Pirates pre and postgame shows with AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. He worked for three years as a weekend sports anchor/reporter for a local ABC affiliate in Charleston, SC before his move to Pittsburgh, and additionally served as a weekend anchor/reporter, then sports director, at the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. He is originally from Southern California.

SportsNet Pittsburgh’s coverage of the 2023-24 season will begin with the preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators on October 2 in Nova Scotia.

Further details on SportsNet Pittsburgh’s 2023-24 Penguins game and studio analyst line-up will be announced at a later date.