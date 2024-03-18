Penguins Respond with Win Over Detroit in Four-Point Game

After a tough 7-4 loss to the Rangers on Saturday, the Penguins knew they had to respond the right way against Detroit, a team they’re trying to catch in the standings … and bounced back with a big 6-3 win.

Reilly Smith, Sidney Crosby, Valtteri Puustinen, Michael Bunting, Lars Eller, and Drew O’Connor all scored for Pittsburgh, who is now five points out of the Wild Card spot.

“We did some good things yesterday and we didn't get the result. So today, I thought we worked hard and generated a lot - especially in the first half of the game,” the Penguins captain said. “That was the difference, just converted, and good to get that one.”

Alex Nedeljkovic, who signed with Pittsburgh in the offseason after two years in Detroit, made 24 saves for his first win since Feb. 15 in Chicago. When asked how it felt personally to get back in the win column, the netminder said “great, for everybody.

“We’ve kind of been through a rough stretch lately and we’ve got wins in two out of three now, and that's how we have to look at it. Take it day by day and game by game and control we can control. Just got to feel good about it right now. We just need points, we need wins, and we’ll take them however we can get them.”