Penguins Make Adjustments on Defense

The Penguins practiced on Wednesday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex before flying to Boston, where they’ll play the Bruins on Thursday. The coaching staff experimented with some shuffling on defense for both injury and performance reasons.

It started when John Ludvig was placed on injured reserve this morning after being scratched for last night’s game, and Sullivan said the rookie defenseman will be out longer-term with an upper-body injury. Ludvig had played in 18 straight games after recovering from the concussion he sustained in his NHL debut on Oct. 24 versus Dallas. In his absence, P.O Joseph slotted in for the first time since a three-game stint from Dec. 12-16.

Joseph started on a pairing with Chad Ruhwedel before spending some time next to Erik Karlsson, which is where he practiced today. Ryan Graves moved out of the top-four for the first time this season, rotating with Chad Ruhwedel and Ryan Shea. The pairing of Marcus Pettersson and Kris Letang remained intact.

“I think we have a good group of guys, and everybody gets along on a personal level, which is the most important thing,” Karlsson said. “Wherever you get slotted in with or whatever happens during a game, someone goes down or things change, I think that everyone is fairly comfortable with each other. The more time you get together, the easier it gets.”

Karlsson felt like he and Joseph were able to move the puck well together, and Sullivan said P.O had a strong game, especially not having played for a while. It’s been a challenging year for the 24-year-old defenseman, who had taken a big step last season, appearing in 75 games.

He was hoping to build on that coming into this season, but struggled out of the gate. That led to Joseph being a healthy scratch for a stretch, and after finally getting back in, he suffered an injury that kept him out longer-term.

It's no surprise that despite all of that, the cheerful and easygoing Joseph is approaching everything he’s been through as a learning experience, adding, “I just wanted to come back in there and try my best to bring my game to help the team win.”