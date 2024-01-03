Penguins Foundation to Hold Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation has announced the rescheduled date for a Highmark Bright Blue Futures community day event on Saturday, March 2 in celebration of the success of the third season of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory.

“Individuals and families throughout our community enjoy this ice rink each year, and the Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day is a fantastic way for us to celebrate another successful season together,” said Kenya T. Boswell, senior vice president of community affairs at Highmark Health. “Highmark values our longstanding partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. Together we have increased access to hockey across Pittsburgh by offering a variety of diversity-focused programing."

The Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day will be held at the Highmark Hunt Armory from 9:30 AM-1:00 PM on Saturday, March 2. The community day will have free skating, as well as vendor booths from local community groups, games, balloon artists, face painting, music, and more.

Leaders from the Penguins and Highmark will be on hand for the event and available to the media.

To register for the free skate sessions, please visit here.

The historic Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory Ice Rink opened in 2021 and is the first indoor community ice rink opened within the city of Pittsburgh in 25 years. The facility serves as home to the Pittsburgh Penguins diversity and community programming, as well as public skating and hockey.

In 2022, Highmark provided a $750,000 grant to the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to support the continued efforts of the Hunt Amory. This past July, the Penguins were awarded a Stanley by the NHL for Social Impact and Growth as a result of their efforts at the ice rink.

The Highmark Bright Blue Futures program is designed to ensure healthier, brighter, stronger futures for all, and it focuses on improving equitable access to care, quality of life, and economic resilience in the communities the enterprise serves. Specifically, this program aims to improve outcomes in two critical areas: Community Health and Community and Economic Resilience through corporate giving and employee volunteerism. For more information, visit www.highmark.com/brightbluefutures.