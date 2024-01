Pittsburgh Penguins forward Matt Nieto underwent successful laparoscopic surgery to his right knee, it was announced by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The surgery was performed by head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas at the UPMC St. Margaret Harmar Outpatient Center. The expected recovery time is six to eight weeks.

Nieto, 31, has recorded one goal, three assists and four points in 22 games with Pittsburgh this season.