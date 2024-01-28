Lars Eller Becomes First Danish Player to Skate in 1,000 NHL Games

While Denmark doesn’t have the strongest hockey culture and tradition, Lars Eller grew up loving the sport… but didn’t necessarily see a future in it.
“To make it to the NHL was not something I really found realistic when I was just a young kid,” said the native of Rødovre, a Copenhagen suburb. “Then later on, as I got older, that grew on me and started to become a possibility and then became a reality. It's been a fun journey.”
Eller is playing in his 1,000th game on tonight against the Canadiens, becoming the first Danish-born player in NHL history to reach that milestone. He is the 36th active player, and 388th player in NHL history to reach the 1,000 game milestone. Eller has split his first 999 games between St. Louis (7), Montreal (435), Washington (488), Colorado (24) and Pittsburgh (45).
“I'm proud of the accomplishment to stay in the league for that long. It's a privilege, and I feel privileged to play with so many good teams and so many good players,” he said. “I'm enjoying every day and I feel grateful, looking back on how much I've been a part of and experienced in this league, and all the people I met along the way. It’s very special. I'm so glad to be where I am here with the Penguins.”