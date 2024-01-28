Lars Eller Becomes First Danish Player to Skate in 1,000 NHL Games

Eller has become a tremendous two-way player who can be used in all situations, but is especially effective in a third-line center role with his hockey sense and awareness. Eller is a cerebral sort of person with a wealth of experience that he uses in a mentor role with Pittsburgh’s younger players.

He’s such a consummate veteran it’s almost hard to imagine that Eller was a younger player himself at one point, preparing for the 2007 NHL Draft after scoring 18 goals and 55 points in 39 games for his junior team, Frolunda in Sweden.

“It was a very memorable day,” Eller said. “Just remember lots of meetings leading up to it, lots of excitement. Don't know where you're gonna go, it feels like there's a pretty good chance you're gonna go in the first round, but you just don't know.”

Eller became the first player born, raised, and trained in Denmark to be selected in the first round when the St. Louis Blues chose him with the No. 13 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. He got to share that moment with his dad Olaf, who made a name for himself as a coach after wrapping up his own playing career that featured stops in the Superisligaen, the highest-level league in Denmark.

“It's not common for our country to have a lot of NHL players, let alone first-round picks. So, I felt like it was I was proud of my accomplishment, of being able to compete with the best players in my age at that level,” Eller said. “But it was weird, because all the other players ahead of me had played in North America, I hadn't played against a single one. So, there was no comparison. How much better are they? Are they better?”

Erik Karlsson – drafted 15th overall by Ottawa the following year – was Eller’s teammate in Frolunda, as they played together at both the junior and senior levels of the organization for two seasons.

“Obviously he went high, you expect him to have a good career. But I think it took him a little while to get established on what he was going to be,” Karlsson said. “I think the role that he had in juniors isn't necessarily the role that he had to take here. It took him a little while to figure it out. He was a really skilled guy, and he's still a skilled guy. But he was a top, top prospect in juniors, right? And if you are, everyone thinks that you're gonna be a top-six forward, a top-four forward, and score tons of goals and do this and that's gonna be your role. But that's not his role.”