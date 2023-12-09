Hornqvist: “When You Win the Cup … You Bring So Many Good Memories Together”

By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Though Patric Hornqvist has always been someone brimming with energy who never slows down, retirement seems to be suiting him well.

The two-time Stanley Cup Champion with Pittsburgh in 2016 and ’17, now a scouting and development consultant for the Panthers, got to see a trio of special teammates before Florida honored the fiery Swede’s career with a pregame ceremony ahead of their game against the Penguins. A couple of them paid Hornqvist compliments as they greeted each other warmly.

“Looking sharp!” Sidney Crosby said.

“Looking good!” Kris Letang said.

As for Evgeni Malkin?

“Where’s your hair?!” Geno asked with a huge grin.

Though it’s been a while since these guys have all seen each other, not much has changed when it comes to their dynamic.

“He hasn’t seen me for three years. But when you win the Cup, and I was there for six years, you bring so many good memories together,” Hornqvist smiled. “Obviously, those two Cups and those runs, with special players and special persons.”

Head Coach Mike Sullivan then joined the group and presented Hornqvist with a weeklong, all-expenses paid trip to Spain on behalf of the Penguins organization.

“We wanted to celebrate your 15-year career, especially the time in Pittsburgh with these guys,” said Sullivan, as Crosby, Malkin and Letang looked on. “I probably speak for all of us when I say how grateful we are for everything you did for the Penguins in helping us win Stanley Cups. You were a huge part of it, as were these guys here, also. I know you guys have a special bond.”

Hornqvist’s teammates reminisced about what the man nicknamed ‘Horny’ meant to them going into the game, sharing some hilarious stories, but also touching ones about how the fiery Swede changed their culture and laid the foundation for the back-to-back runs with his energy, intensity and competitiveness.

“Obviously right now when everyone comes up and says those things, it actually goes right to heart,” Hornqvist told Josh Getzoff and Mike Rupp when he joined them in the SportsNet Pittsburgh broadcast booth during the second intermission. “You feel proud and it feels like you made a difference in a lot of people's lives, and that’s something I'm really happy about.”

A few minutes before game time, a tribute video played that featured even more nice things being said about Hornqvist from people in the different organizations he played with, starting with Nashville – who made him the 230th and final pick of the 2005 NHL Draft that saw Crosby selected first – Pittsburgh, and Florida.

Cheers erupted from the crowd as Crosby was featured, with the captain saying, “he just worked so hard, and he brought out the best in everybody. Expected a lot of himself, but also, he just earned every single thing that he accomplished in his career.”

Marc-Andre Fleury’s appearance also got some love from the crowd. “Hey Horny, Flower (here),” he grinned. “Just wanted to say congrats on a great career. We’ve had a lot of battles on top of my crease. All the best in retirement. Take care of yourself, buddy.”

Hornqvist and his family – wife Malin and daughters Isabella and Vendela – then came to center ice for a ceremonial puck drop between Crosby and Aleksander Barkov.

After that wrapped up, Hornqvist shared a hug with his former captain, who had gone to dinner with him and Marcus Pettersson last night. Carl Hagelin, who also recently retired after playing a big part in Pittsburgh’s back-to-back runs, traveled in from Sweden to celebrate one of his best friends. Having the Penguins involved made a special evening that much more so.

“It was honestly the perfect night to have your retirement,” Hornqvist said. “I got to see Sid and Marcus last night, and then Haggy’s here. Then saw Geno and Tanger in the locker room before the game. Obviously, a lot of emotion, and it's fun to look back. Now, it's over for real and I can take the next step.”

