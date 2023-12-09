Hornqvist: “When You Win the Cup … You Bring So Many Good Memories Together”

“He hasn’t seen me for three years. But when you win the Cup, and I was there for six years, you bring so many good memories together,” Hornqvist smiled. “Obviously, those two Cups and those runs, with special players and special persons.”

Head Coach Mike Sullivan then joined the group and presented Hornqvist with a weeklong, all-expenses paid trip to Spain on behalf of the Penguins organization.

“We wanted to celebrate your 15-year career, especially the time in Pittsburgh with these guys,” said Sullivan, as Crosby, Malkin and Letang looked on. “I probably speak for all of us when I say how grateful we are for everything you did for the Penguins in helping us win Stanley Cups. You were a huge part of it, as were these guys here, also. I know you guys have a special bond.”

Hornqvist’s teammates reminisced about what the man nicknamed ‘Horny’ meant to them going into the game, sharing some hilarious stories, but also touching ones about how the fiery Swede changed their culture and laid the foundation for the back-to-back runs with his energy, intensity and competitiveness.

“Obviously right now when everyone comes up and says those things, it actually goes right to heart,” Hornqvist told Josh Getzoff and Mike Rupp when he joined them in the SportsNet Pittsburgh broadcast booth during the second intermission. “You feel proud and it feels like you made a difference in a lot of people's lives, and that’s something I'm really happy about.”

A few minutes before game time, a tribute video played that featured even more nice things being said about Hornqvist from people in the different organizations he played with, starting with Nashville – who made him the 230th and final pick of the 2005 NHL Draft that saw Crosby selected first – Pittsburgh, and Florida.