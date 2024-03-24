Colorado Orchestrates Comeback Against Pittsburgh

The Penguins built a 4-0 lead against one of the NHL’s best teams on Sunday in Colorado, but the Avalanche scored five unanswered to win the game in overtime.

“Thought we competed hard, you know? That's one of the most explosive offenses in the league that we played against,” Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “We knew they were going to push back. We competed hard all night.”

Sidney Crosby factored in on all of Pittsburgh’s goals with a four-point night (1G-3A), while Jesse Puljujarvi, Bryan Rust, and P.O Joseph – getting his first of the year – also scored for the Penguins.

Alex Nedeljkovic left with 14:46 to play in the third period after making contact with Casey Mittlestadt in the process of making a save. After being checked on by Penguins Head Athletic Trainer Chris Stewart, he remained in the game for a short while before heading down the runway and getting replaced by Tristan Jarry.

Following Nathan MacKinnon’s tying goal with 4:38 remaining in regulation, Nedeljkovic returned to action and played the rest of the afternoon.

“Just got bumped… Ears rang a little bit and it went away. By the time Stu got out there, everything was fine, so just precautionary more than anything,” Nedeljkovic said. “(The NHL’s concussion spotter) took me out and just had to do a few tests and everything, so that was it. Just an aggressive play. I mean, he's coming down on his offside and kind of had it read he was gonna pull it to his forehand, so I tried anticipating it, and it just missed.”