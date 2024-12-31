What’s Brewing: Ringing in the New Year; ‘90s Night in Sunrise 

What a year it was.

Closing the book on 2024, the Florida Panthers opened their week with a 5-3 win over the New York Rangers on Monday, which moved them back into first place in the Atlantic Division at 23-13-2.

Overall, Florida's 53 regular-season wins this past year were the third-most in the NHL.

“It’s a good way to end the year,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We’ve had a spectacular and memorable year.”

Indeed.

After all, there was that little thing called the Stanley Cup.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” forward Eetu Luostarinen said. “A lot of matches and a lot of success. It’s been real nice and we’re all excited for the next year.”

Kicking off the 2025 portion of their calendar, the Panthers will face two tough foes from the Metropolitan Division, hosting the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Thursday, Jan. 2: vs. Carolina Hurricanes – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Friday, Jan. 3: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, NHL Network (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, NHL Network (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

CLASH WITH CAROLINA

This matchup is going to have a little extra juice.

In a battle between two of the best squads in the Eastern Conference, the Panthers will host the Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Why the extra animosity?

Well, the Panthers have had Carolina’s number as of late.

In addition to their sweep in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, the Panthers are 2-0-0 against the Hurricanes this season, winning back-to-back games by a combined score of 12-3 in November.

With no easy ice given up, both teams also pride themselves on physicality.

For tickets,

RETRO VIBES

It’s time to turn back the clock.

Presented by Coors Light, the Panthers will celebrate the decade of neon, grunge and more when they host the Penguins for ‘90s Night on Friday.

Throughout the game, fans in attendance can enjoy ‘90s music, atmosphere and shop for special decade-inspired merchandise at Pantherland.

For more information,

STAR WARS NIGHT

It’s never too early to start planning your trip to a galaxy far, far away.

Coming up in less than a month, the Panthers will host their annual Star Wars Night when they face-off against the Los Angeles Kings at Amerant Bank Arena on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. ET.

While all fans will be able to enjoy the intergalactic themes of the game, those that purchase the special ticket package will get a limited-edition Star Wars t-shirt.

The package also includes a meet and greet with select Star Wars characters.

To learn more,

CATS CUP

The Panthers are partnering with HockeyFest Game On! to give you the first Cat’s Cup Tournament.

The event will take place March 15 and 16, 2025 at Amerant Bank Arena, presented by Coors Light & Verizon.

With both adult and kid divisions, each game will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie. Two additional players can be added to each roster for an additional fee.

Food, music, drinks and more will be available for all to enjoy.

For more information or to register your team,

A SWEET SWEEPSTAKES

Want to see the Panthers on the road? You’re in luck!

Fans can enter now for a chance to win two tickets to the Panthers upcoming away game against the Predators on Feb. 25 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Presented by Yuengling, the “Clash in Nashville” sweepstakes winner will receive two round-trip airfare tickets to Nashville and one two-night stay in a Nashville-area hotel.

To enter,

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

It was 365 days of excitement.

Check out some of the top moments from 2024 in the clip below.

What was yours?