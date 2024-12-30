Florida Panthers to Host ’90s Night Presented by Coors Light on Friday, Jan. 3 at Amerant Bank Arena

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host ’90s Night presented by long-time partner Coors Light on Friday, Jan. 3 when the Panthers face the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. (ET).

Upon arrival at Amerant Bank Arena on Jan. 3, fans can immerse themselves in an interactive experience on the Publix Plaza where fans can take photos and relive the ’90s nostalgia courtesy of Coors Light.

Fans can stop by the Coors Light Cold Zone to enjoy a DJ, living room set up with ’90s TV’s, CD racks and couches and have the chance to play the NHL 94 video game. There will also be the opportunity to enter to win a custom Coors Light cooler.

Throughout the night both pregame and in-game, fans can enjoy ’90s music, atmosphere and shop for a special ’90s merchandise collection which features hats, T-shirts, pucks and more. This collection is available at Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena and online at FLATeamShop.com.

Fans who are 21+ can purchase a special ticket package courtesy of Coors Light which includes one ticket to the Jan. 3 game along with one complimentary 16 oz. Coors Light with package purchase. Please click here to purchase while supplies last.

The Panthers will honor Korean War Veteran Jules Fine. Jules was drafted in 1946 and served until 1947, before joining the reserves. In 1951, he was called back to active duty, serving until 1952 as part of the U.S. Air Force.

