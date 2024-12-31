RECAP: Panthers 5, Rangers 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – Putting a bow on an unforgettable 2024, the Florida Panthers closed out the year with a 5-3 win over the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Improving to 23-13-2, Florida sits in first place in the Atlantic Division.

“It’s a good way to end the year,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We’ve had a spectacular and memorable year. It’s nice that our fans in the building tonight get to go home happy.”

Moved up to the second line for the game, Eetu Luostarinen broke the ice for the Panthers when he tipped in a shot from Gustav Forsling to make it 1-0 at 3:04 of the first period.

After being shut out in each of the two previous games, the goal was a welcome sight.

“It was nice to start it with an early goal and get the boys going,” Luostarinen said.