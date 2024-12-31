RECAP: Panthers 5, Rangers 3

“Amazing,” Jesper said of teaming up with his brother for a goal. “A dream come true again. We’re living the dream here. We’re having a lot of fun. Super thankful to be here.”
Moments after killing off a late power play for the Rangers, the Panthers locked in their win when Aleksander Barkov scored an empty-net goal to make it 5-3 with 36.5 seconds left.
Standing tall from start to finish, Bobrovsky made 12 of his 33 saves in the third period to improve to 8-2-0 in his last 10 starts.
“I thought Bob was great,” Maurice said. “Sergei made three or four incredible saves, or we’re having a different conversation. You can’t lose sight of that."
THEY SAID IT
“Sergei was outstanding tonight. He’s been very, very good. I think his last nine or 10 starts he’s fantastic for us.” – Paul Maurice on Sergei Bobrovsky’s performance
“We never gave up. We wanted the next goal, and we got it this time. We did a great job. Happy for the win.” – Eetu Luostarinen on picking up the win
“Probably the best player. Huge. The wall back there, right? He was awesome.” – Jesper Boqvist on Sergei Bobrovsky’s performance
CATS STATS
- The Panthers scored in the opening five minutes for the 12th time this season.
- Jesper Boqvist recorded his first multi-goal game as Panther.
- Aleksander Barkov went 12-for-19 (63.2%) in the face-off circle.
- Uvis Balinskis recorded two assists.
- Gustav Forsling blocked a team-high five shots.
- Sergei Bobrovsky made seven high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.
WHAT’S NEXT?
There won’t be another game until next year!
Cue the groans.
Opening up the 2025 portion of the season, the Panthers will kick off a back-to-back with a battle against the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
