What’s Brewing: Pride Night; Tkachuk ‘on fire’

FORT LAUDERDALE – Hello April.

With just nine games remaining in the regular season, the Florida Panthers (35-35-3) will close the book on March when they host the Ottawa Senators (38-25-10) at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Looking to bounce back at home, the Panthers are coming off a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday and have dropped three straight games.

“I thought we played a well-rounded game,” forward Mackie Samoskevich said after the game. “They had chances, we had chances. They just got one shorthanded goal late.”

A busy slate of games this week, after Tuesday’s game, the Panthers will take on the Boston Bruins at home before hitting the road for the final road trip of the season.

The five-game road trip will begin with back-to-back games against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and Sunday.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, March 31: vs. Ottawa Senators – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 222/App & Streaming 931

Thursday, April 2: vs. Boston Bruins – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: ESPN

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 220/App & Streaming 931

Saturday, April 4: at Pittsburgh Penguins – 5 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Find a Bar

Sunday, April 5: at Pittsburgh Penguins – 3 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Watch Party: Tin Roof FTL

PRIDE NIGHT

The Panthers will be hosting their annual Pride Night on Tuesday when they take on the Senators at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

Pride Night will feature a special performance of the United States national anthem by the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida and the Panthers will honor John ‘Charlie’ Baston as their ‘Heroes Among Us’ honoree.

Select Pride merchandise including T-shirts, hats, flags, pucks, tumblers and more will be available for purchase at Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena, Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex or online at FLATeamShop.com.

Fans can purchase tickets to Pride Night by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

TKACHUK ‘ON FIRE’

Goal of the year?

Scoring a between-the-legs goal in Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders, Matthew Tkachuk had the entire hockey world talking about the display of hands.

“I just gave him a little pump fake, and the puck came right to me,” Tkachuk said of the goal. “I knew that I couldn't pull it to my forehand because of (Scott) Mayfield's stick, and I didn't like my backhand angle because the puck was rolling a little bit, and the goalie would have just easily saved it if I went backhand, so it was just maybe a little act of desperation.”

Since the Olympics, Tkachuk has 19 points (9G, 10A) and 49 shots in 16 games.

“His hands are just on fire now,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk. “The passes he’s making, the play’s he’s making, and we’re using to kill penalties now.”