What’s Brewing: Pride Night; Tkachuk ‘on fire’

See what's going on around the Territory this week!

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By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Hello April.

With just nine games remaining in the regular season, the Florida Panthers (35-35-3) will close the book on March when they host the Ottawa Senators (38-25-10) at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Looking to bounce back at home, the Panthers are coming off a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday and have dropped three straight games.

“I thought we played a well-rounded game,” forward Mackie Samoskevich said after the game. “They had chances, we had chances. They just got one shorthanded goal late.”

A busy slate of games this week, after Tuesday’s game, the Panthers will take on the Boston Bruins at home before hitting the road for the final road trip of the season.

The five-game road trip will begin with back-to-back games against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and Sunday.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week, continue below.

THE GAMES 

Tuesday, March 31: vs. Ottawa Senators – 7 p.m. ET 

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV 
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 222/App & Streaming 931

Thursday, April 2: vs. Boston Bruins – 7 p.m. ET 

  • TV & Streaming: ESPN 
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 220/App & Streaming 931

Saturday, April 4: at Pittsburgh Penguins – 5 p.m. ET 

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV 
  • Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Sunday, April 5: at Pittsburgh Penguins – 3 p.m. ET

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV 
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

PRIDE NIGHT

The Panthers will be hosting their annual Pride Night on Tuesday when they take on the Senators at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

Pride Night will feature a special performance of the United States national anthem by the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida and the Panthers will honor John ‘Charlie’ Baston as their ‘Heroes Among Us’ honoree.

Select Pride merchandise including T-shirts, hats, flags, pucks, tumblers and more will be available for purchase at Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena, Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex or online at FLATeamShop.com

Fans can purchase tickets to Pride Night by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights. 

TKACHUK ‘ON FIRE’

Goal of the year?

Scoring a between-the-legs goal in Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders, Matthew Tkachuk had the entire hockey world talking about the display of hands.

“I just gave him a little pump fake, and the puck came right to me,” Tkachuk said of the goal. “I knew that I couldn't pull it to my forehand because of (Scott) Mayfield's stick, and I didn't like my backhand angle because the puck was rolling a little bit, and the goalie would have just easily saved it if I went backhand, so it was just maybe a little act of desperation.”

Since the Olympics, Tkachuk has 19 points (9G, 10A) and 49 shots in 16 games.

“His hands are just on fire now,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk. “The passes he’s making, the play’s he’s making, and we’re using to kill penalties now.”

Tkachuk nets his second goal of the first period, this time a slick between-the-legs strike.

TIN ROOF FTL WATCH PARTY

Join fellow Panthers fans on Sunday at Tin Roof in Fort Lauderdale to watch the Panthers take on the Penguins.

The official watch party will begin 30 minutes prior to the 3:00 p.m. ET puck drop.

For more information, click here.

SERVICE & SACRIFICE 5K

Lace up the running shoes!

The Florida Panthers Foundation will be hosting its inaugural ‘Service & Sacrifice 5K’ at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, May 16 beginning at 7:30 a.m. (ET).

This 5K race is dedicated to celebrating veterans and first responders who protect and serve our local community.

The ‘Service & Sacrifice 5K’ will kick off with check-in starting at 6 a.m. (ET), race beginning at 7:30 a.m. (ET). Participants can enjoy post-race festivities including awards and closing remarks around 8:15 a.m. (ET).   

To register, click here.

EASTER AT THE ICEPLEX

Celebrate Easter at the IcePlex!

Join us for public skating all day and hop over to the Federal for brunch!

For more info, click here.

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GROUP TICKET PACKAGES AVAILABLE 

Secure tickets for the whole group! 

Check out some the remaining group nights at Amerant Bank Arena: 

SUMMER HOCKEY CAMP

School is out and hockey camp is in session!

Perfect for hockey players looking to cool off this summer and advance their skills on the ice.

For more info, click here.

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JOIN KITTEN CLUB

Panthers fandom can start any age!

Presented by Broward Health Pediatric Services, ‘Kitten Club’ is Panthers fans with a newborn or infant.

For a membership fee of $55, fans can sign up their newborns or infants ages 0-1 for the ‘Kitten Club’ to receive two onesies, a baby bib, two pacifiers, a pacifier clip, a Squishmallow, two Zoo Miami tickets and a meet and greet with Stanley C. Panther.

To sign up, click here.

PANTHERS PLUS QUARTER SEASON PASS 

Watch the final regular season games with the Quarter Season Pass from Panthers Plus! 

Whether you’re on the go or use multiple devices, this new offer will allow fans to watch all remaining locally televised games this season for just $24.99. 

In addition to live games, Panthers Plus also provides fans with full game replays, highlights, interviews, Primetime Panthers, WPTV’s Panthers 360 and much more. 

To sign up, click HERE

GAMEDAY APP 

Don’t miss out on anything with the Panthers GameDay App! 

Right now, all non-Territory Members can utilize a 5% off food and beverage discount when using the app during games and events at Amerant Bank Arena. 

The app also includes special partner offers, articles, videos, box scores and more. 

To download the Panthers GameDay App, click HERE

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

FROM THE ‘GRAM

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

News Feed

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