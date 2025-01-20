What’s Brewing: Cats in California 

The Florida Panthers have a busy week ahead.

Hitting the road for a four-game trip, the defending Stanley Cup champions will have a pair of back-to-back sets out west, with a two-game break nestled right in the middle of each.

Even after nearly 1,900 games in the NHL, it’s something new for Paul Maurice.

“I’ve done this for a long time, and I’ve never seen it before,” the Panthers head coach said following Monday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex. “I’ve never seen a four-game road trip with double back-to-backs and two days off in between. I don’t ever remember it.”

Luckily, it’s a situation the Panthers are also suited for.

On the second half of back-to-backs this season, they’ve gone 5-1-0.

After visiting Anaheim and Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday, they’ll catch their breath on Thursday and Friday before visiting San Jose and Vegas on Saturday and Sunday.

“I like the way we’ve played on back-to-backs,” Maurice said. “It’s not pretty. Our goaltender is going to have to be really good. But fighting through that is more like playoff hockey than playing at home for three and you’ve got every second day off. These will be hard.”

Sitting at 27-17-3, the Panthers currently sit three points out of first place in the Atlantic Division.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Jan. 21: at Anaheim Ducks – 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 22: at Los Angeles Kings – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 25: at San Jose Sharks – 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 26: at Vegas Golden Knights – 8 p.m. ET

ROAD WARRIORS

Between a preseason game in Quebec, a trip to Finland and 23 road games, the Panthers have been combating the calendar nearly as much as their opponents for much of this season.

“To be honest, it’s been crazy,” forward Tomas Nosek smiled. “I don’t remember traveling so much in the first half, but it is what it is. Maybe it’s better for us to be fresh in the second half. I mean, every team has a tough schedule. You can’t say it’s just tough for you. Just play and be ready for every game.”

Thankfully, things are about to settle down a bit.

After this trip, they’ll be done with the Pacific and Mountain time zones.

Just like last season, the runway to the playoffs is shaping up nicely.

“It’s good to get those trips out of the way,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “It definitely takes a toll on your body going out west and playing all those games with a lot of travel. For the second half, it’ll be nice going down the stretch here.”

KNIGHT ON A ROLL

Spencer Knight is beaming with confidence these days.

Helping the Panthers close out last week with a win, the 23-year-old goaltender stopped all 34 shots he faced in a 3-0 shutout of the Ducks at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Over his last four starts, he’s gone 4-1-0 with a .937 save percentage.

“He’s been awesome,” Verhaeghe said. “He’s so solid back there.”

With two back-to-backs this week, Knight will likely see the net twice on the road trip.

BOQVIST ON FIRE

Jesper Boqvist is reaching new heights.

Setting a new career high with his 11th goal of the season during Saturday’s win over the Ducks, the speedy forward threw some more gasoline on his current red-hot run of points.

Popping off in 2024, Boqvist ranks tied for first on the Panthers in points (6) and is second in goals (4) since Jan. 1.

Of those four goals, two have been game-winners.

“Such a good addition for our team,” Verhaeghe said. “He brings so much speed and tenacity.”

MILESTONE WATCH

Paul Maurice is four wins away from his 900th NHL win.

Dmitry Kulikov is five assists away from his 200th NHL assist.

Paul Maurice is five games away from his 1,900th NHL game.

Dmitry Kulikov is five games away from his 1,000th NHL game.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Samo at the wheel!

Take a ride with our latest BMW Teammate of the Month, Mackie Samoskevich.

