RECAP: Canadiens 4, Panthers 2

Skating in his 800th career NHL game, Barkov recorded the primary assist on the goal.

“I can’t say enough about him,” Verhaeghe said of Barkov, who’s captained the Panthers since 2018. “He’s such a humble guy and a phenomenal hockey player. The best part about him is how humble he is and how funny he is coming to the rink every day.”

Breaking the tie two minutes into the third period, Nick Suzuki sent the Canadiens ahead when he beat Bobrovsky with a blistering one-timer from the left circle to make it 3-2.

Recording his third assist of the game, Hutson upped his point total to 59, which is the most by a rookie defenseman in a season since Nicklas Lidstrom had 60 in 1991-92.

Trying to find the equalizer, the Panthers pulled Bobrovsky for a 6-on-5 advantage late in regulation. But after blocking a point shot, the Canadiens put the game away when Brendan Gallagher sent the puck into Florida’s empty net to make it 4-2 at 1:44.

Despite losing the special teams battle, the Panthers were encouraged by their play at 5-on-5, where they led the Canadiens 28-18 in scoring chances and 66-40 in shot attempts.

“This was a pretty good 5-on-5 game, I would say,” Maurice said. “Through two [periods] anyway, we were fine. We play in a lot of tight games. That’s the style of hockey that we play. It was even. It’s going to be one break.”

Closing out their home-and-home, the Panthers will visit Montreal on Tuesday.

“It’ll be nice to get them back on their home ice,” Verhaeghe said.

THEY SAID IT

“Playing in as many tight games as we possibly can, that’s the key piece to right now.” – Paul Maurice on what he’s looking for down the homestretch

“They have a really good power play and really skilled players. For us, we’ve got to be ready for a really good matchup.” – Carter Verhaeghe on the challenge posed by the Canadiens

CATS STATS

- The Panthers led 14-4 in shot attempts when Nico Sturm was deployed at 5-on-5.

- Sergei Bobrovsky made six high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- Every Panthers forward recorded at least one hit.

- The Canadiens blocked 23 of Florida’s shots.

- The Panthers allowed multiple power-play goals for just the seventh time this season.

- Aleksander Barkov registered his 18th multi-point game of the season.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The schedule is getting thin.

Packing their bags for their last multi-game road trip of the regular season, the Panthers will kick things off with a rematch against the Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

