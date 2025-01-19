Territory Talk: Heading out West; Quarter-Century Discussion (Ep. 329)

The Florida Panthers are leaving home feeling good.

Closing out their homestand with a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, the defending Stanley Cup champions will now kick off a big four-game road trip out west.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive take a look at where the Panthers stand as they head out of town, including Spencer Knight’s hot hand, a few players that are poised to break out, and the continued success of Jesper Boqvist.

Plus, the duo also shares their thoughts on Florida’s quarter-century team.

Highlights of the episode include:

Spencer Knight shuts out the Ducks. (1:00)

The Panthers are heading west for four big games. (8:30)

Debating the Panthers’ quarter-century team. (16:40)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: