‘The energy is insane’: Panthers fans pack arena watch party, sell out Game 4

g3wp-16x9

© Lauren Sopourn

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – We’ve got ourselves a Hockey Town!

Rain or shine, Florida Panther fans continue to show up.

Despite the recent flooding in South Florida, fans flocked to Sunrise in droves and made their presence felt at Amerant Bank Arena for the Game 3 Stanley Cup watch party on Thursday.

“It’s been really cool,” said Brock, a lifelong fan who has attended multiple watch parties. “I was pretty impressed by how many people are here. When we scored, the arena was pretty lit.”

After riding a three-goal second period to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3, the Panthers took a 3-0 lead in the series and are now within one win of their first-ever Stanley Cup.

In short, fans have plenty to be excited about right now.

“I couldn't be more proud,” said Shari, a fan since the team’s inaugural season back in 1993-94. “It would be such an honor. We've never won one and we need it. We need it bad, and we want it.”

Fans in attendance at the watch party were able to enjoy complimentary parking and specials on food and drinks, while also having time to shop around and stock up on new gear at Pantherland.

Offering general admission seating, nearly 10,000 fans filled the arena.

Between the energy from the crowd, the action on the jumbotron and amazing on-ice player projections, the watch party certainly had the feel of an actual home game for the Panthers.

Even when the boys are away, the fans will play in South Florida.

“The watch party has been insane,” said Nick, a hyped fan for the last 10 years. “The little projectors on the ice where you can see the players where they're playing is awesome. The stadium is packed all the way to the top section, we had to get here like 45 minutes early to get seats for our group. The energy is insane. When we scored the whole place erupted like it was a real game.”

With word spreading fast about the immaculate vibes at the watch party, tickets for Game 4’s party are already sold out.

Luckly, we’ve got other options.

For fans that couldn’t score tickets to Game 4 and still want to cheer on the Panthers as they try to complete their sweep of the Oilers and hoist the Stanley Cup, a second watch party is being held at FTL War Memorial.

“Looking at where we are now, the culture of South Florida is going as a sports town,” said Nick. “You walk outside you see people wearing Panther jerseys and everything, the hype has been real. Last year we thought it was going to be our year, but it didn’t happen, but we're back here this year and we're here to take the Cup. Let's go Cats!”

For information on watch parties, visit FloridaPanthers.com/CatsOnTap.

Related Content

Recap: FLA @ EDM Game 3

FLA @ EDM: Post Game Interviews

FLA @ EDM: Barkov gives insurance

Game 3, Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers June 13, 2024

News Feed

On verge of winning first Stanley Cup, Panthers keep their focus heading into Game 4

NHL EDGE stats: Rodrigues surprise of 2024 Stanley Cup Final 

Barkov's performance inspires Panthers to Game 3 win in Stanley Cup Final

Panthers understand ‘job’s not finished’ following Game 3 win in Cup Final

RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 3

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

PREVIEW: Panthers expect ‘us against everyone’ in Game 3 at Edmonton

Cap’s Back: Barkov ‘looked good’ in return to practice 

Territory Talk: Panthers up 2-0 heading to Edmonton (Ep. 305)

From mini sticks to game-winning goals, Rodrigues relishing role in Stanley Cup Final

INJURY: Barkov ‘felt better today’ after high hit in Game 2 win over Oilers

Tkachuk loving life with Panthers, 2 wins from Stanley Cup championship

Panthers rely on winning formula to take Game 2 of Cup Final, extend series lead

RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 1

Young Panthers fan goes viral after Game 1 TV interview

PREVIEW: Panthers know they can be ‘a lot better’ in Game 2 vs. Oilers

Bobrovsky’s unique routine key to success for Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

Barkov has been ‘force all playoffs’ for Panthers on road to Stanley Cup Final