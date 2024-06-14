‘The energy is insane’: Panthers fans pack arena watch party, sell out Game 4

SUNRISE, Fla. – We’ve got ourselves a Hockey Town!

Rain or shine, Florida Panther fans continue to show up.

Despite the recent flooding in South Florida, fans flocked to Sunrise in droves and made their presence felt at Amerant Bank Arena for the Game 3 Stanley Cup watch party on Thursday.

“It’s been really cool,” said Brock, a lifelong fan who has attended multiple watch parties. “I was pretty impressed by how many people are here. When we scored, the arena was pretty lit.”

After riding a three-goal second period to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3, the Panthers took a 3-0 lead in the series and are now within one win of their first-ever Stanley Cup.

In short, fans have plenty to be excited about right now.

“I couldn't be more proud,” said Shari, a fan since the team’s inaugural season back in 1993-94. “It would be such an honor. We've never won one and we need it. We need it bad, and we want it.”