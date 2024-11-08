Territory Talk: Uvis Balinskis talks faceoffs, power play and more! (Ep. 323)

In the midst of his second season with the Florida Panthers, Uvis Balinskis joins this episode of Territory Talk to discuss is new role on the power play, how he spent his time in Finland at the Global Series, his adventure throughout the lineup and much more.

Highlights of the episode include:

Balinskis talks Finland, sauna robes and more! (0:45)

Forward? Defense? Faceoffs? Balinskis will try anything. (5:45)

Balinskis’ first season in the NHL couldn’t have gone better. (10:40)

What’s it like signing 999 hockey cards? (13:00)

Balinskis is a big supporter of Movember. (15:40)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: