Territory Talk: The Panthers are going back to the Stanley Cup Final (Ep. 356)

By Jameson Olive
The job’s still not done.

With a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday, the Florida Panthers booked their third straight ticket to the big dance in the NHL.

Making history, the Panthers are just the ninth team to reach the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive seasons and only the second since the salary cap was introduced in 2005-06.

Now, they’ll try to be the 10th franchise in NHL history to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss Florida’s comeback in a series-clinching Game 5, what it means to win the East again, the greatness of Aleksander Barkov and much more.

Highlights include:

  • Make it three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final. (0:30)
  • Clutch made an appearance in Raleigh. (5:00)
  • There’s a bigger trophy still to be won. (20:30)
  • The Hurricanes aren’t far off. (27:10)

