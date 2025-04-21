Territory Talk: Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Preview (Ep. 343)

The Battle of Florida is ready to get underway.

For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Florida Panthers will face off against the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss each team’s strengths, the possible X-factors within the series and more.

Plus, the duo also picks winners for each first-round series in the NHL.

Highlights include: