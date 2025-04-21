Territory Talk: Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Preview (Ep. 343)

Check out the latest podcast!

TT-16x9-343
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

The Battle of Florida is ready to get underway.

For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Florida Panthers will face off against the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss each team’s strengths, the possible X-factors within the series and more.

Plus, the duo also picks winners for each first-round series in the NHL.

Highlights include:

  • The Battle of Florida is upon us. (1:30)
  • Which team has the edge at each position? (8:25)
  • What’s the X-Factor in the series? (27:00)
  • Predicting other first-round series around the NHL. (31:45)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

