Territory Talk: Round 1 Check-In (Ep. 296)

With the Florida Panthers heading back to Amerant Bank Arena with a 3-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode of Territory Talk breaking down a few key elements from the first four games of the hard-fought series between bitter rivals.

Highlights include:

The Panthers head home leading 3-1 in the series. (0:30)

Hear from Oliver Ekman-Larsson following Sunday’s practice. (6:45)

Taking a closer look at penalties, power plays and more. (8:25)

Panthers fans are showing up at home and on the road. (17:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: