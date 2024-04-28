Territory Talk: Round 1 Check-In (Ep. 296)

Doug and Jameson share their thoughts on the first four games of the Battle of Florida

By Jameson Olive
Jameson Olive

With the Florida Panthers heading back to Amerant Bank Arena with a 3-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode of Territory Talk breaking down a few key elements from the first four games of the hard-fought series between bitter rivals.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers head home leading 3-1 in the series. (0:30)
  • Hear from Oliver Ekman-Larsson following Sunday’s practice. (6:45)
  • Taking a closer look at penalties, power plays and more. (8:25)
  • Panthers fans are showing up at home and on the road. (17:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

