Territory Talk: Recapping the Road Trip (Ep. 330)

The Florida Panthers are heading home after splitting their road trip.
On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive review the 2-2-0 run for the Panthers on the road, including a pair of crucial wins at Anaheim and San Jose.
Additionally, the duo also looks at some important numbers and the overall standings.
Plus, a big blockbuster trade in the NHL just went down.
Highlights of the episode include:
- The Panthers split their four-game road trip. (0:40)
- Looking at 10-game trends around the NHL. (5:10)
- Hear from Maurice and Knight following the loss in Vegas. (10:00)
- How do the numbers look? (15:00)
- A blockbuster trade in the NHL! (18:20)
Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: