Territory Talk: Recapping the Road Trip (Ep. 330)

The Florida Panthers are heading home after splitting their road trip.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive review the 2-2-0 run for the Panthers on the road, including a pair of crucial wins at Anaheim and San Jose.

Additionally, the duo also looks at some important numbers and the overall standings.

Plus, a big blockbuster trade in the NHL just went down.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Panthers split their four-game road trip. (0:40)

Looking at 10-game trends around the NHL. (5:10)

Hear from Maurice and Knight following the loss in Vegas. (10:00)

How do the numbers look? (15:00)

A blockbuster trade in the NHL! (18:20)

