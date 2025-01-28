Territory Talk: Recapping the Road Trip (Ep. 330)

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers are heading home after splitting their road trip.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive review the 2-2-0 run for the Panthers on the road, including a pair of crucial wins at Anaheim and San Jose.

Additionally, the duo also looks at some important numbers and the overall standings.

Plus, a big blockbuster trade in the NHL just went down.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The Panthers split their four-game road trip. (0:40)
  • Looking at 10-game trends around the NHL. (5:10)
  • Hear from Maurice and Knight following the loss in Vegas. (10:00)
  • How do the numbers look? (15:00)
  • A blockbuster trade in the NHL! (18:20)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

