Territory Talk: Panthers up 2-0 heading to Edmonton (Ep. 305)

TT-305-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers took care of business in Sunrise.

After winning the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena, they’ll now head to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 against the Oilers at Rogers Place.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive dive into some storylines from Games 1 and 2, including a big breakout for Evan Rodrigues.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The Panthers are in control heading to Edmonton. (1:20)
  • Depth continues to be key for the Panthers. (8:15)
  • Evan Rodrigues shines bright on the biggest stage. (13:30)
  • Injury updates following a nasty Game 2 in Sunrise. (19:15)
  • What are the positives and negatives of the extra day off? (24:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

Related Content

Recap: FLA vs. EDM Game 2

From mini sticks to game-winning goals, Rodrigues relishing role in Stanley Cup Final

INJURY: Barkov ‘felt better today’ after high hit in Game 2 win over Oilers

Tkachuk loving life with Panthers, 2 wins from Stanley Cup championship

News Feed

From mini sticks to game-winning goals, Rodrigues relishing role in Stanley Cup Final

INJURY: Barkov ‘felt better today’ after high hit in Game 2 win over Oilers

Tkachuk loving life with Panthers, 2 wins from Stanley Cup championship

Panthers rely on winning formula to take Game 2 of Cup Final, extend series lead

RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 1

Young Panthers fan goes viral after Game 1 TV interview

PREVIEW: Panthers know they can be ‘a lot better’ in Game 2 vs. Oilers

Bobrovsky’s unique routine key to success for Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

Barkov has been ‘force all playoffs’ for Panthers on road to Stanley Cup Final

Panthers feel they can build off strong finish in Game 1 

RECAP: Panthers 3, Oilers 0

PREVIEW: Panthers, Oilers kick off Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise

Florida Panthers Announce 2024 Stanley Cup Final Activations

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Ekblad steadying force for Panthers in return to Stanley Cup Final

Panthers coach Maurice on Stanley Cup: 'I need to win one'

BLOG: What the Oilers said about the Panthers at Media Day

Matthew Tkachuk, 11 other NHL stars to be featured on new behind-the-scenes show 