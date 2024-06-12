Territory Talk: Panthers up 2-0 heading to Edmonton (Ep. 305)

The Florida Panthers took care of business in Sunrise.

After winning the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena, they’ll now head to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 against the Oilers at Rogers Place.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive dive into some storylines from Games 1 and 2, including a big breakout for Evan Rodrigues.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Panthers are in control heading to Edmonton. (1:20)

Depth continues to be key for the Panthers. (8:15)

Evan Rodrigues shines bright on the biggest stage. (13:30)

Injury updates following a nasty Game 2 in Sunrise. (19:15)

What are the positives and negatives of the extra day off? (24:00)

